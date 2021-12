Let's take another look at Asana (ASAN) , the business software service company that says it makes it easier for company teams to coordinate work. Back on Nov. 5 we reviewed the charts of soaring Asana and wrote that "ASAN has rallied strongly since it was recommended but we are concerned about three things. Prices have reached a Point and Figure target of $132. Prices are trading at more than twice the level of the 200-day line so they are overbought, and lastly, the pace of the rally has slowed. These three concerns of mine may only result in a sideways trend for ASAN for a while or we could see a pullback. Traders could take some profits around $132 and raise stops to $105 on the balance."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO