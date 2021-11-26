ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Play our FREE Week 12 Dolphins Challenge

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQHJM_0d7TZDcn00

Think you know the Miami Dolphins well? Already have this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Dolphins Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Daily Ticket#Tipico Sportsbook Pick
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has A Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class. Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.
NFL
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos add an elite athlete at running back to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos added an elite athlete at the running back position to their practice squad with the addition of former 7th-round pick Kerrith Whyte. The Denver Broncos made a couple of intriguing additions to their practice squad on Tuesday, one being an offensive skill player who has an incredibly high ceiling and impressive college highlight tape.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers QB Cam Newton on Week 12 debacle: 'I have to be better'

When Cam Newton pondered over where his football career would go next, he kept three key factors in mind. He wanted to go somewhere that embraced his personality, that allowed him a chance at a starting job and that gave him a chance to contend. And according to Newton, going...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ running back move after Dalvin Cook injury

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a significant blow on Sunday night when star running back Dalvin Cook went down with a shoulder injury. Cook sustained the injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game against the 49ers. His status for Week 13 is up in the air, but it’s likely the 26-year-old won’t be ready for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers vet Cam Heyward rips into Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has no time for nonsense, and he made that extremely clear when he ripped into wide receiver Chase Claypool’s suggestion following the team’s embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12. Via Mike Prisuta:. Cam Heyward responded today on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tirico’s Postgame Comment Went Viral Last Night

Mike Tirico was on the call for Sunday Night Football last night, filling in for Al Michaels, who took the weekend off. The Baltimore Ravens took down the Cleveland Browns, 16-10, in a pretty ugly Sunday Night Football contest. A win is a win, though, and it was a big...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy