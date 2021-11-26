ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

$3.98 for 10TB online is what the best Cyber Monday cloud storage costs and it’s exclusive to TechRadar

By Desire Athow
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDrive is the latecomer to our Cyber Monday cloud storage deal lineup but they delivered the best deal out there, by far, bar none. How they did it, we don’t know but they managed to offer 10TB of cloud storage, exclusive to our readers, that’s twice the usual 5TB they offer...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 returns to $87 in Cyber Monday deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals start now with massive discounts on Chromebooks in tow. As part of the sale, you can nab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 shipped. That's $113 off its $199 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. In also one the...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Dumping Google Chrome? Here's the best browser to replace it

It seems that to quite a few of you, the idea of dumping Google Chrome for a browser -- even if that browser is better -- is like pulling wisdom teeth. Despite the fact that it's a bottomless pit when it comes to eating system resources and has become the bloated browser it was initially meant to replace, people love it.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#In The Cloud#Black Friday#Tb#Techradar#Idrive#Onedrive
koamnewsnow.com

Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2021

For Amazon, Cyber Monday deals kick off two days ahead of time. The online shopping giant launches its massive Cyber Monday weekend sale that starts on Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Cyber Monday itself, Nov. 29. Though many of the details have yet to be announced, Amazon says that...
INTERNET
TechRadar

This 10TB cloud storage is cheaper than buying a Starbucks but it ends today

IDrive was a little late in our Cyber Monday cloud storage deal lineup but it delivered the best deal out there, by far, bar none. How they did it, we don’t know but they managed to offer 10TB of cloud storage, exclusive to our readers - that’s twice the usual 5TB they offer outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best Cyber Week Deals of 2021 Are (Still) Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

Table of Contents Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals Amazon Cyber Week Deals Gap Cyber Week Deals Walmart Cyber Week Deals Best Buy Cyber Week Deals More Deals… It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week. That’s good news for any procrastinators and anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the Best...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

What is the smart city, and why is cloud storage key?

Today, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) have become big business. Throughout the 2020s, Harvard Business Review[1] estimates that these technologies will add $13 trillion to the global economy, impacting virtually every sector in the process. About the author. David Friend is co-founder and CEO of Wasabi Technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

VPN deals for December: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

“What’s a VPN?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network” and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Best iPad deals for December 2021: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Telegraph

Cyber Monday 2021: when do the sales start and what are the best deals to buy online?

While the 'Cyber Weekend' officially starts on Black Friday, November 26, you can expect great deals to carry on dropping throughout the days that follow. The Monday after Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, used to be a separate shopping event for e-commerce. But, now so many people shop exclusively online, it has become an extension of Black Friday itself. That being said, the deals aren't exactly the same – so if you miss out on grabbing a bargain at the weekend, there will still be plenty more deals to be had on Cyber Monday 2021.
SHOPPING
Itproportal

Best Black Friday cloud storage deals 2021

If you're looking to save some serious money on cloud storage with the best Black Friday cloud storage deals, then you've clicked the right link. We've put together the definitive list of the best cloud storage deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. The best offers include 1TB...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Clock's ticking on the best Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deal of 2021

Skip the big watch brands. The best Android smartwatch deal will surprise you. Looking through the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, you'll see minor discounts on lifestyle watches from Samsung and Apple, plus major discounts on Garmins and Fitbits. But if you're looking for an Android watch that gives you premium fitness performance and looks good doing it, you'll want to buy the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS — currently $100 off for Cyber Monday weekend.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

This iPad keyboard costs $100 less than Apple's on Cyber Monday

If you snagged one of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals or a great Cyber Monday MacBook deal, you're probably looking for some accessories. Perhaps you're considering Apple's iPad Pro Magic Keyboard? Well, before you take the plunge, check out this Brydge keyboard Cyber Monday deal. Save 20% plus an...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Need extra storage space? This Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deal lowers the best-in-class WD_Black P50 to $189.99

If you're in need of more space for your console, then this Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deal has you covered for an issue that's fast becoming a headache for many. For our money, the best PS5 external hard drive is the WD_Black P50, and its 1TB drive is now down to $189.99 at Amazon from $249.99 - it'll even give the internal speedsters in the best PS5 SSD market a run for their money. That's almost as low as we've ever seen it, while across the pond it is down to a record new low: a scarcely believable £159.99 at Amazon in the UK. That's a deal that, as of writing, ends in mere hours (at midnight local time). So don't hang around.
COMPUTERS
rockpapershotgun.com

Cyber Monday deal spotlight: Save on the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset with virtual 7.1 surround sound

Here we are, chums, Cyber Monday. Ahh, how the mighty have fallen. What was once an interesting online addition to the Black Friday feeding frenzy, is now a withered and useless appendage. We all shop online now and Black Friday lasts for at least three months of the year. Well, either that or I’m in some kind of deals post writing, Groundhog Day-esque limbo. Whatever the case may be, Cyber Monday is still a weird 90s relic, like many other things with cyber as a prefix. Cybergoth, for example, a sub-sub-culture whose chief point of relevance in the modern era is having their entire aesthetic appropriated by gaming peripheral manufacturers. You can’t move for black and neon doohickeys with LEDs dripping from every orifice. While I’ll be the first to argue that anything is better than the beige everything of yesteryear, sometimes you need to be a bit grown-up and accessorise your PC with reliable, understated, no-nonsense black. Like this HyperX Cloud Alpha S headset which is now discounted at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
L.A. Weekly

Best Delta 8 THC Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals From Online Brands You Can Trust

Hundreds of online stores are selling products like Delta 8 THC, HHC, THCO, and most recently Hemp Derived Delta 9 THC have been popping up all over the internet. We’ve connected with the most reputable brands in the industry and have been granted early access to what their Black Friday Cyber Monday deals, and here are the best Delta 8 THC Black Friday Cyber Monday deals.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy