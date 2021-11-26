Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz part after 9 seasons

RUSTON, La. -- Louisiana Tech Vice President and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced in a news release Friday Bulldog head football coach Skip Holtz will coach his final game on the Bulldog sideline Saturday at Rice. "Skip and I talked and agreed it was time for a change for...
The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams publicly reacted to Sunday’s stunning news of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC on Twitter, showing support for the man who coached him in a crushing loss to Oklahoma State less than 24 hours earlier. Multiple news outlets are reporting Riley has already accepted the USC job,...
Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
It's late in the college football season, which means that there are plenty of rumors regarding whether Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend next year. It looks like he'll be giving it another go. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Kelly will...
There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
Kelly has been coaching at Notre Dame since 2010 and has compiled a 112-40 record while there. USC will likely have to find their man somewhere else. For more Notre Dame news, head over to Irish Breakdown.
Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer knows who his top candidate would be if he were in charge of choosing the next Oklahoma head man. Mike Leach is a name both Sooners fans and former coach Lincoln Riley is familiar with, and Switzer believes he’d be the perfect fit. “I...
Shocking news broke in the college football world on Sunday afternoon that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would leave the Sooners and head out west to take over at USC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Riley would become the Trojans new head coach less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old firmly denied any connection between him and the LSU vacancy. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports confirmed Thamel’s report shortly after.
Comments / 0