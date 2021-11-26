Raiders get aggressive vs. Cowboys to end 3-game skid

It's truly a must-win week for plenty of fantasy football owners, and regardless of whether you're trying to avoid a last-place punishment, sneak into the playoffs, or secure a first-place regular season, how you fare in Week 13 will go a long way toward your goal. Of course, with injuries running roughshod over the running back position, four byes on the schedule, and plenty of favorable/unfavorable matchups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are more difficult than ever. Fortunately, we're here to help with Week 13 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Comments / 0