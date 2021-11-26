ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (hamstring) to miss at least a week

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green has a strained left hamstring and will be reevaluated in a week, coach Stephen Silas said Friday.

Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18 starts this season. He is shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3-point distance.

The 19-year-old guard sustained the injury near the end of the first quarter in Wednesday’s 118-113 win against the Chicago Bulls, which snapped a 15-game losing streak. He finished with 11 points in 11 minutes.

The Rockets (2-16) finish their three-game homestand with games against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: Scottie Barnes leads the charge, Cade Cunningham makes a run

–Field Level Media

