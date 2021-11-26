ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies Insider: Jaren Jackson Jr. not thinking about foul trouble

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Welcome back to your Grizzlies Insider, where the season has begun and we deliver the latest NBA news and analysis straight to your inbox twice a week.

If the Grizzlies learned a valuable lesson in the loss to Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 24, it’s that Jaren Jackson Jr. must stay on the floor.

The big man sat for large chunks of the game against the Raptors, battling foul trouble. Limiting fouls has been a weakness for Jackson in the past, but he has been much more effective so far this season.

His fouls are down to 3.2 per game from 4.1 per game in 2019-20 — the last time he played a full season.

“It’s about picking your battles better,” Jackson said. “I’m going to get fouls, just because I have to protect the rim. But I just can’t get the bad ones, the ones you shouldn’t get.

“And it’s about timing, too. You can’t get the ones in the first half before you’re going to play your little stint, because it messes up your third quarter and you can’t play as aggressive.

Jackson said he has never really thought about trying to limit his fouls during the games. Instead, he focuses on defensive technique.

“That’s probably what gets me in trouble, but sometimes it helps me,” Jackson said. “I try not to think about it too much, I just do what I can.”

His progress can be attributed to experience and health. Jackson is more agile than he has ever been, which has helped to keep players in front of him without reaching or grabbing.

“It’s just about getting better,” Jackson said. ”I’m better defensively at moving my feet, so I’m not having to use my arms as much.”

More from your Insider:

Dancers, artists, musicians and Ja: Masters of the performing arts

Local artists compared Ja Morant’s game to jazz soloists, ballet dancers and brush strokes within a mural. The Grizzlies point guard is building his masterpiece in his third season.

Ja Morant: Nike commercial is message about self-belief

The Grizzlies star said the ad spot “describes me, my background, the city of Memphis.”

Precious Achiuwa: Tigers still want ‘all the smoke’

The former Tigers star, in town with the Toronto Raptors to face the Grizzlies, predicts it won’t be a smooth rise, but believes his college team will win the national title.

Tony Allen asks Grizzlies to postpone jersey retirement

“Although I can’t address the legal matters right now, I want everyone to know I’m doing the work to address my case,” the former Grizzlies player said.

Grizzlies run out of gas against Raptors

The Grizzlies at one point had a 14-point lead, but former Memphis Tigers player Precious Achiuwa contributed to the Raptors’ rally and surge.

‘Says who?’: Ja Morant featured in Nike basketball commercial

The Grizzlies star, with Memphis scenery, adds to his portfolio of appearances.

Herrington: Thoughts on the Grizzlies’ big losses and changing COVID policies

Losing big for the Grizzlies this season has been nearly synonymous with when they lose at all, because seven of eight losses have been by double-digits.

Honesty hour: Grizzlies hold meeting before rallying to win at Utah

An embarrassing loss to the Timberwolves prompted a “heart-to-heart” talk.

Jaren Jackson Jr. drills 3-point shot to beat Jazz

Jaren Jackson Jr. won the tip and made the clutch 3 for a feel-good win after a brutal loss two nights ago.

Comments / 0

