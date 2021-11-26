Grizzlies Insider: Jaren Jackson Jr. not thinking about foul trouble

Welcome back to your Grizzlies Insider, where the season has begun and we deliver the latest NBA news and analysis straight to your inbox twice a week.

If the Grizzlies learned a valuable lesson in the loss to Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 24, it’s that Jaren Jackson Jr. must stay on the floor.

The big man sat for large chunks of the game against the Raptors, battling foul trouble. Limiting fouls has been a weakness for Jackson in the past, but he has been much more effective so far this season.

His fouls are down to 3.2 per game from 4.1 per game in 2019-20 — the last time he played a full season.

“It’s about picking your battles better,” Jackson said. “I’m going to get fouls, just because I have to protect the rim. But I just can’t get the bad ones, the ones you shouldn’t get.

“And it’s about timing, too. You can’t get the ones in the first half before you’re going to play your little stint, because it messes up your third quarter and you can’t play as aggressive.

Jackson said he has never really thought about trying to limit his fouls during the games. Instead, he focuses on defensive technique.

“That’s probably what gets me in trouble, but sometimes it helps me,” Jackson said. “I try not to think about it too much, I just do what I can.”

His progress can be attributed to experience and health. Jackson is more agile than he has ever been, which has helped to keep players in front of him without reaching or grabbing.

“It’s just about getting better,” Jackson said. ”I’m better defensively at moving my feet, so I’m not having to use my arms as much.”

