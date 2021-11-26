ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: UC Football Hype Video Released for Final 2021 Regular Season Game

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The Bearcats take on East Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET on Black Friday.

CINCINNATI — Just like that, college football's final regular-season weekend is upon us. Cincinnati has a great chance to make the College Football playoff for the first time ever if they can take care of business on the road against East Carolina and in the American Athletic Conference Championship game next weekagainst No. 24 Houston.

Get hyped up with the latest video from the Bearcats social media team below.

According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, the Bearcats currently have the second-best chance to make the CFP (65%). The model gives UC a 91% chance to make the playoff if they win out.

Cincinnati faces ECU at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

