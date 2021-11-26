ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Australian pilot charged in killing of missing senior couple

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

An Australian airline pilot has been charged with the killing of a missing elderly couple.

Greg Lynn was reportedly fired from his job at Jetstar, an Australian budget airline owned by Qantas, shortly after he was arrested on Monday. He was charged on Friday, after three days of questioning.

The 55-year-old father of three is accused of killing Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73. The two haven’t been seen since March 2020.

Lynn “sat unmoving during his brief court appearance on Friday morning,” the Australian newspaper The Age reported.

He was arrested Monday afternoon at a campsite about 34 miles from where Hill and Clay were last seen.

The disappearance of the pair generated headlines across the country, and it sparked one of Victoria’s largest missing person investigations.

Australian authorities allege that Hill and Clay disappeared from the Victorian Alpine National Park and were killed on March 20, 2020.

According to court documents, the couple used a radio to call a friend that day, saying that they were about to set up camp in the Wonnangatta Valley.

The next day their campsite had been destroyed by fire, according to police.

“Our efforts to locate the remains of Russell and Carol will continue,” Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill said on Thursday.

His family said in a statement released through their lawyers that the revelations had left them “completely traumatized.”

It’s unclear what evidence investigators have against the former pilot, but his lawyer, Chris McLennan, told the court he was aware the police investigation was “fairly substantial.”

Lynn is expected to appear back at the regional court again on May 31, 2022. He was transported to Melbourne Assessment Prison on Friday afternoon.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
coosavalleynews.com

ROme Couple Charged with Meth Trafficking

Two Romans, Carla Leighann Roderick, 28, and Samuel L Smith, 37, were arrested at a home on South Broad Street after police found them in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. Reports stated that officers found multiple baggies of methamphetamine, weighing over 28 grams, as well as multiple smoking...
ROME, GA
sky21.com

Couple Arrested on Drug and Other Charges

Danny Kaye Ely, 61 of Cedartown, and 56 year-old Sandra Faye McGuire, of Cave Spring, was arrested this week on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on GA 20 at Mulberry Road. Reports said officers found a large quantity of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, packaging materials, and...
CEDARTOWN, GA
Y-105FM

Charges Possible In Killing Of Rural Olmsted County Couple’s Dog

Douglas, MN (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota DNR are investigating the shooting death of a rural couple’s dog. The dog disappeared from the couple's Douglas area home Saturday and was found dead by its owners on a neighbor’s property Sunday. The owners of the dog live in the 8000 block of 85th St NW.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hill
KX News

Minnesota man charged in killing of couple at Fargo factory

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A 35-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths at a Fargo factory of a man and a woman who was eight months pregnant. Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, is charged with killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman, 32-year-old April Carbone and her unborn child after […]
MINNESOTA STATE
wcti12.com

Greenville couple arrested on felony death by distribution charges

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville couple was arrested Monday by Pitt County Sheriff's deputies in relation to a June death of a Greenville man. Nathan Crider, 27, was found dead in his home in June and toxicology reports showed there was a deadly amount of fentanyl in his system.
GREENVILLE, NC
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Pilot#Australian#Qantas#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

FBI Release Pic Of Drugs and $1.5M From Fetty Wap’s Alleged Cocaine, Heroin Ring

Last month, New jersey rap star Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI in New York at the Rolling Loud Festival after being indicted on federal drug charges, including the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell Jr., and five other New Jersey men are all accused of distributing at least 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Australia
uticaphoenix.net

Georgia man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery tells jury he

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
GEORGIA STATE
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

R. Kelly Associate Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

An associate of R.Kelly’s has been sentenced to eight years in prison for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. According to the Chicago Tribune, The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York officially sentenced Michael Williams on Wednesday (Nov. 17). The 38-year-old Georgia resident pleaded guilty to an arson charge about seven months ago and admitted to traveling to the home of one the disgraced R&B artist’s accusers in June 2020, setting her vehicle on fire that was parked outside her Florida residence.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy