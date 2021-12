MURRIETA – Shopping locally could have big rewards this holiday season in Murrieta with the #ShopSmallMurrieta giveaway. To celebrate Small Business Saturday, between Nov. 22-28 those who shop or dine at Murrieta businesses will be entered in a drawing to win one of two iPads. With each unique shopping trip eligible as an entry, residents are encouraged to support local businesses frequently as they kick off the holiday shopping season. On Nov. 2, the Murrieta City Council proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 27, as “Small Business Saturday” to highlight the significance of supporting small, independently owned businesses in Murrieta. Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that are essential to the community.

