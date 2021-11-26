Bold predictions for Alabama vs. Auburn
Third-ranked Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has already punched its ticket...www.on3.com
Third-ranked Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has already punched its ticket...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 18