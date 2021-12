One day after declaring right tackle Terence Steele was moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Dallas Cowboys lost another headline name during their preparation to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirm to CBS Sports, and will not travel with the Cowboys to New Orleans this week. McCarthy is vaccinated, but it's unclear if he has symptoms and he would have to both be without symptoms and produce two negative tests in a 24-hour period thereafter in order to return to the team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO