ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have suddenly hit their stride under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni.

Front and center for the Eagles' offense is their running game. In their last four contests, they've rushed for at least 175 net yards, and in three of those four contests, they've gone over the 200-yard rushing mark.

Defensively, cornerback Darius Slay has allowed less than 50 percent of the pass targets against him to be complete, plus he has one interception over his last two games. And the Eagles defense as a whole has been absolutely shut-down when it's come to third-down conversion attempts against it. In their previous two games, Philadelphia has allowed opponents to convert seven of 24 third-down attempts (29.1 percent).

Still, any team can win on any given Sunday, and with the Giants set to formally retire Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan's jersey number this weekend, perhaps a little bit of that Strahan magic will rub off on the current team. Meanwhile, let's get the lowdown on the Eagles from Sports Illustrated-Fan Nation's Eagle Maven team publisher Ed Kracz, who answered five burning questions about the Birds for us.

Earlier in the year, there was some grumbling on defense about the scheme. What adjustments were made, and why is the defense playing better?

I would say it was more than grumbling. It was torches and pitchforks from a fan base who wanted defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon fired midseason.

In fairness to him, it took him a while to learn what his personnel did well. Not sure he’s completely figured it out, even now, but he is playing to certain players’ strengths better, such as Fletcher Cox.

He wants to run a scheme where his linebackers make plays and tackles, with D-linemen occupying blockers, but personnel-wise, with the Eagles not putting many resources at the LB position, he is short-handed.

Gannon has dialed up more blitzes as he’s learned to trust his secondary – again, it’s a unit short-handed at safety due to a lack of resource being spent there by the front office. He also allows his D-lineman to attack a little more than sitting back reading and occupying blockers.

QB Jalen Hurts has become more comfortable in his role. Where has he taken his most significant leap, and what makes him so dangerous to an opponent?

Defenses have to play the Eagles differently due to Hurts’ ability to make plays with his legs, giving them a so-called plus-one edge in the backfield. He leads this team in rushing yardage with 618. He became the first QB in team history to run for three TDs and now has eight.

The Eagles are also calling more designed runs for him, whereas they wanted him to play more from the pocket. Hurts has needed time to adjust to life in the pocket, though, something he never really did much in college, always fleeing at the first whiff of pressure. He has also been more accurate with some of his throws, but I think a big part of that is the Eagles running attack, which has taken off the last month.

The formula is simple--but can the Giants execute it?

48 minutes ago

Big Blue+

Coach Gene Clemons took a deep dive into how the Giants play calling might change moving forward.

3 hours ago

The Giants quarterbacks are wearing wristbands for the first time in the Daniel Jones era. That and more in today's notebook.

6 hours ago

Hurts is also getting more comfortable in a new offense. Last week against the Saints, he had six rushing first downs on third downs and was 6-for-10 for 95 yards in the air on third down for another five first downs.

Coming into this year, the linebackers were a question mark. Have they figured that out yet, or is that group still a concern?

The Eagles just don’t see that as an area they want to invest in. Last year’s third-round pick, Davion Taylor, was coming on strong the past month but suffered a knee injury that required surgery earlier in the week, so he’s on IR.

Last year’s breakout player, Alex Singleton, who had 120 tackles, but is very limited, was benched for Taylor but will now return as the starter.

Where the Eagles have done well at this spot was inserting T.J. Edwards at middle LB. A former undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019, he was just given a one-year contract extension. He has had 44 tackles in the four games since taking over as the starter, with an interception and a fumble recovery in last week’s win over the Saints.

They could still use a bona fide playmaker at that position, however.

What are your three keys for an Eagles win?

Run the ball. For the first time since 1978, they have run for more than 200 yards in back-to-back games and have the league’s second-best rushing attack with 153.4 yards per game.

Get the ball to Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith in the passing game. The tight end and rookie WR have been integral parts of the passing game. Both players are heavily targeted and give the offense an inside (Goedert)/outside (Smith) threat.

Pressure Daniel Jones. The Eagles haven’t had a sack in the last two games, though they did a good job getting pressure against Trevor Siemian last week.

What matchup in this game most intrigues you and why?

Evan Engram vs. Eagles linebackers. Tight ends have given the Eagles problems all season, and Engram has had some success against Philly in the past.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified. During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call. The Saints...
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Devonta Smith
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Hall Of Fame#Lb
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 13 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's truly a must-win week for plenty of fantasy football owners, and regardless of whether you're trying to avoid a last-place punishment, sneak into the playoffs, or secure a first-place regular season, how you fare in Week 13 will go a long way toward your goal. Of course, with injuries running roughshod over the running back position, four byes on the schedule, and plenty of favorable/unfavorable matchups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are more difficult than ever. Fortunately, we're here to help with Week 13 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Joe Judge on How He Handles a Player's Benching

Several things come with the job description of being an NFL head coach, some of which are fun to carry out and some of which are not. Falling into the latter category is telling a player who has worked hard to give the team everything he has that he’s not getting a game-day uniform, such as what Giants head coach Joe Judge had to do this past weekend with outside linebacker Oshane Ximines.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Open as 11.5-point Underdog Ahead of Monday Night Football

No respect? That is the feeling among oddsmakers regarding the New York Giants, winners of two of their last three games (including one against the former AFC West-leading Las Vegas Raiders) before their recently concluded bye. According to SI Sportsbook, the Giants open up this week as an 11.5-point underdog...
NFL
GiantsCountry

How Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Has Fixed the Giants Defense

Maybe it was the off-season break that interrupted the flow. Or perhaps it was the shock of losing inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a torn ACL. Whatever the reason, the New York Giants defense got off to a sluggish and alarming start in which the unit was allowing 29.5 points per game, a 43 percent conversion rate on third-down, and over 400 net yards of offense to opponents.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Bye Week Injury Update

The Giants wrapped up their bye week practices Wednesday and remain hopeful of having some of their injured starters back for next week when they return from the break. Head coach Joe Judge said offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley were with the trainers most of Tuesday’s practice and characterized their showing as “a positive day.”
NFL
GiantsCountry

A Very Early 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

We have officially hit the halfway point of the NFL season, ladies and gentlemen! The number of takeaways so far from 2021 is so long, it would be treacherous to list all of them. In terms of teams already looking forward to the upcoming offseason, which obviously includes free agency...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants’ Yo-Yo Season Continues in MMQB’s Latest Weekly Power Rankings

Up, down. Up, down. That’s been the theme for the New York Giants in terms of where they have placed in the weekly MMQB power rankings. Last week, they were down after their near defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, this week, they’ve risen four spots from their Week 8 ranking, up to No. 24 after upsetting the Las Vegas Raiders, who came into that Week 9 game as the AFC West leader.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mid-Year Review: Defense

The Giants defense was ranked ninth in the NFL last season and tenth in rushing yards allowed. This season, the defense was expected to be the team's calling card, especially with additions made through free agency and the draft. Unfortunately, that has not exactly been the outcome so far. Last...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
597
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy