Authorities blame Natick house fire on boxes left on top of hot stove

NATICK — Boxes left on a hot stove top on Friday morning caused a fire at a North Main Street home, authorities said.

No one was injured in the 9:05 a.m. fire at 250 North Main St., Deputy Fire Chief Victor Lipoma said.

Lipoma said it appeared that someone put the boxes on the stove, not knowing it was hot and then left the home.

“The mother didn’t know about it,” said Lipoma. “She was upstairs and smelled the smoke and the detectors went off. She got everyone out of the house and called us.”

Firefighters got the fire under control quickly. It had spread from the ground level kitchen to a pantry on the second floor. It caused some damage to the pantry and a second-floor bathroom, the deputy chief said. There was smoke and water damage throughout the home.

“They’ll have to do a really good cleanup,” Lipoma said.

He said electricity in the home was turned off, but added he believes the family should be able to stay in the home Friday.

Lipoma estimated the fire caused about $30,000 worth of damage. According to the town’s assessor’s database, the 96-year-old home is valued at about $985,000.

