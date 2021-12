If there is one thing I’ve learned over the last six years or so, it’s that during our fifth grade civics class, half of us skipped the lesson and the other half slept through the lectures. At least that’s the way it seems to me when I get into political discussions with folks because most of us are missing the basics when it comes to politics and civil engagement. It’s frightening, the number of people who don’t know the difference between their congressional representatives and their Senators. Or who don’t realize they have state Senators as well as the ones in Washington. Or the people who believe that the President is the one who makes/writes the laws in this country.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO