EU countries agree to suspend travel to southern Africa over new COVID variant

By Francesco Guarascio and Gabriela Baczynska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union states have agreed to suspend travel from southern Africa after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said on Friday. A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states "agreed on the need to activate the emergency break...

