NFL

Vikings activate S Josh Metellus off COVID-19/Reserve

By Jack White
 4 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Vikings are down to just one player on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

S Josh Metellus is off the list. Minnesota placed him there on Nov. 16. Metellus has played in all but one game this season. Now that he’s back, he can serve as depth on defense and earn some reps on special teams down the road.

Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson is now the lone player who resides on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

With how often the Vikings play their starting safeties, the team probably won’t be giving a ton of defensive snaps to Metellus, barring an injury.

Also, S Camryn Bynum moved up the depth chart, so Metellus may not be the first man off the bench. But he is a crucial player for the special teams unit. The Vikings could use him as the team tries to pull off an upset Sunday over the 49ers. Minnesota and San Francisco both sit at 5-5 heading into the game.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

