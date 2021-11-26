Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Warm Saturday.

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Two systems are set to move through the area over the next 24 hours. The first one will bring a few clouds to the QCA this morning, but no rain. We will have sunshine this afternoon and lighter winds resulting in highs in the mid to low 50s. Our second system will arrive overnight bringing a rain/snow mix to the region. Surface temps will be too warm for snow to make an impact on roads and it’s all out of here before the commute on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid 50s and we will be even warmer on Thursday with highs in the 60s! Expect temps to swing back the other way for the weekend as we get close to normal in the 40s by Saturday and Sunday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO