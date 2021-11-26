ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Warm Saturday.

KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for a wintry mix this...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Sunny and mild this afternoon/wintry mix tonight?

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Two systems are set to move through the area over the next 24 hours. The first one will bring a few clouds to the QCA this morning, but no rain. We will have sunshine this afternoon and lighter winds resulting in highs in the mid to low 50s. Our second system will arrive overnight bringing a rain/snow mix to the region. Surface temps will be too warm for snow to make an impact on roads and it’s all out of here before the commute on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid 50s and we will be even warmer on Thursday with highs in the 60s! Expect temps to swing back the other way for the weekend as we get close to normal in the 40s by Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
KSLA

Warm stretch continues with rain likely Saturday

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain very warm for a few days. December will not be starting off seasonable at all. It will be roughly 10 degrees above average with no major cool down on its way. This evening will be very pleasant. There will not be any rain despite a...
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Sun comes back, temps warm a little

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Areas south of Green Bay will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon – and that sun will take highs up a notch to the upper 30s and lower 40s. A breezy NW wind will go from 15 to 25 mph.
GREEN BAY, WI
News 12

Quick, mild warmup ahead with scattered showers coming Thursday

Temperatures will warm up a little bit for the next two days before colder weather returns. Wednesday will see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s. Wednesday night into Thursday will see some scattered rain showers. It will also be milder on Thursday, in the low- to mid-50s. It...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Warming sun will shine until this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s weather will remain calm amid gradual warming, but a more active weather pattern next week could mean sharp temperature changes and periodic rain. Tonight will be partly cloudy. This evening will cool through the 50s. The low temperature by morning will be near 42...
MERIDIAN, MS
Fox 59

A quick break in the warm up: clouds & showers impact Wednesday

The return of sun was welcomed warmly across Central Indiana, which saw high temperatures return to above average levels. It was our warmest since Thanksgiving day with highs in the low 50s across the area. The Indy airport reached 52 degrees this afternoon under the mostly sunny sky. Quick cooling will come this evening as our sky remains mostly clear and wind begins to die down.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Little milder Wednesday

For starters, today marked the official end of the 2021 hurricane season. Although it was a relatively quiet second half of the season, it was once again a very active and brutal year as a whole with 21 named storms.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy