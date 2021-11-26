Tennessee remains ranked No. 1 nationally ahead of playing Bowling Green

Tennessee (10-0) defeated Clemson (6-2), 26-17, in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC) Tournament championship game.

The Vols will now play in the 2021 Fall Division-I Collegiate Club Rugby Championship. Tennessee will play Bowling Green on Dec. 4 at noon EST.

The contest will take place at Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina.

Tennessee entered the SCRC Tournament championship game with a No. 1 national ranking in the Week 12 men’s DIAA college rankings (Goff).

Goff released its Week 13 rankings on Friday and the Vols remain No. 1, while Bowling Green is No. 5.

Below are photos during Tennessee’s 2021 season.

Nov. 20 SCRC championship versus Clemson

Tennessee defeated Clemson, 26-17, in the SCRC Tournament championship game. The contest took place at Tennessee Rugby Park in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 20, 2021. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire.

Nov. 13 SCRC semifinal versus Georgia

Tennessee defeated Georgia, 33-9, in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC) Tournament semifinal. The match took place at Tennessee Rugby Park in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 13, 2021. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire.

Nov. 6 senior day versus Georgia

2021 University of Tennessee rugby senior day. The Vols defeated Georgia, 67-7, at Tennessee Rugby Park on November 6, 2021. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire.

Oct. 16 versus Clemson

2021 University of Tennessee rugby. The 2021 Tennessee rugby team played Clemson on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Tennessee Rugby Park in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo of the Tennessee-Clemson match is by Dan Harralson of Vols Wire.

Aug. 28 Old Boys weekend