Tennessee remains ranked No. 1 nationally ahead of playing Bowling Green

Let's go back to 2019. LSU came to town holding the number 1 ranking in the nation. Alabama looked ready to knock the Tigers off the pedestal. Unfortunately for us, the game ended in the Tigers victorious 46-41. We all felt bad after that loss, but one person certainly was reveling in Tide fans' sorrows.
While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
The fallout continues in the wake of Lincoln Riley leaving the Oklahoma football program to become head coach of the USC Trojans. Riley insists that OU’s impending move to the much stronger SEC Conference had no impact on his decision to leave Oklahoma, that the opportunity and timing were right and it was a chance to open a new chapter in his life and for his family.
The 2021 coaching carousel got even more hectic on Sunday, as Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley reportedly accepted the USC head coaching job. Now, with Oklahoma in pursuit of Riley’s replacement, the Sooners have a myriad of reported targets — including former defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Cam Marino reported that Venables, the...
Alabama quarterback and likely Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young had several moments to remember during Saturday's 24-22 win at Auburn, leading a game-tying 97-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes before delivering a handful of on-target strikes in overtime to help the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama trailed by 10 points...
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
With a 60-14 win over South Alabama on Saturday night, Tennessee became bowl eligible in year one under Josh Heupel. With a bowl game as a certainty now, we take a look at the latest bowl projections for the Vols with one week remaining. CBS Sports Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections-...
Three Auburn players entered the transfer portal early Tuesday, including a veteran offensive piece. Running back Shaun Shivers, receiver Elijah Canion and edge rusher Caleb Johnson all had their names appear in the portal Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. Update (11:55 a.m.): Senior offensive guard Tashawn...
USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
Oklahoma’s chances with the Marvin Jones Jr. – the nation’s No. 1 recruit from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage – might have dissolved after Lincoln Riley took the USC job. A social media post from Jones’ mother, Alexsandra Jones, appears to indicate the Sooners no longer are a factor in her...
Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari went around the locker room at halftime and picked on just about everyone. His harshest criticism was directed toward star forward Nick Richards. “Nick, you are so bad right now,” Calipari recalled. “We’re not going away from you, so you can either...
LSU will play in a bowl game after upsetting Texas A&M in coach Ed Orgeron’s final game. While athletic director Scott Woodward searches to replace Orgeron, offensive line coach Brad Davis will lead the Tigers as interim coach. The SEC has a record 13 bowl-eligible teams this season, the most...
There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
In the past, when Clemson has traveled to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia to play rival South Carolina, there has been issues with Gamecock fans throwing water bottles, Coke bottles and other objects (...)
The new LSU football coach was welcomed to the state by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Twitter with a recommendation. "Welcome to Louisiana, Coach Kelly! I can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish with our beloved Tigers," Edwards said via Twitter on Tuesday. "People here are passionate about LSU football and we are excited to introduce you to all that our great state has to offer. I recommend starting with gumbo. Geaux Tigers!"
You can call this bulletin board material for Alabama if you want, but it’s time to stop hiding from the fact that the Georgia Bulldogs are going to own the Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. Georgia — in particular, their historic defense — is just that good.
