She invited him to Thanksgiving by accident, and it's become a tradition (2019)

I love the holidays, if for no other reason the fact that I get six of them off with pay. Some of them I love more than others. For example my favorite holiday is Thanksgiving although it seems that our society today skips right over it with little or no thought about it. I’ve noticed that commercially we jump from Halloween right into Christmas. However, most Americans try to make room for a Thanksgiving meal at lunch but then that gets lost in the midst of football and shopping.

HENDERSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO