Suspected gunman dead, two injured after Thanksgiving shooting in San Antonio

The suspected gunman is dead after a gun battle at a Thanksgiving night gathering in San Antonio.

It happened a little after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the city's far southeast side. An argument started at a holiday get-together, following which the suspect reportedly left the home. The suspect then returned with a gun and opened fire. Others shot back and killed the suspect.

An 18-year-old woman is reported in critical condition after being shot multiple times. A 56-year-old man is reported in stable condition. Over a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

