ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Suspected gunman dead, two injured after Thanksgiving shooting in San Antonio

By John Mark Dempsey
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDGl7_0d7TTFtJ00

The suspected gunman is dead after a gun battle at a Thanksgiving night gathering in San Antonio.

It happened a little after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the city's far southeast side. An argument started at a holiday get-together, following which the suspect reportedly left the home. The suspect then returned with a gun and opened fire. Others shot back and killed the suspect.

An 18-year-old woman is reported in critical condition after being shot multiple times. A 56-year-old man is reported in stable condition. Over a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Thanksgiving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy