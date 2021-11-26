ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden police offer tips to stay safer while shopping for Black Friday and holiday gifts

By Staff report
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
It's the time of year to get ready for the Christmas season -- and the Gadsden Police Department is preparing, too.

The department is using its Facebook page to try to help everyone have a safe shopping season. More officers will be out and about, on foot and in marked and unmarked vehicles protecting shoppers from anyone with criminal intentions.

"We know criminals are opportunists, and this is their time of year," the post reads. It's the time of year, it says, for shopping, giving -- and stealing.

Here are some things people can do to be safer while shopping:

• Stay alert and be aware of what's going on around you.

• Park in a well-lit space, and be sure to lock the car, close the windows, and hide shopping bags and other valuables in the trunk.

• Have keys in hand when approaching your vehicle and always check the back seat and around the car before getting in.

• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash; pay with a check or credit card whenever possible.

• Deter pickpockets and purse-snatchers. Don't overburden yourself with packages. Be extra careful with purses and wallets. Carry a purse close to your body, not dangling by the straps. Put a wallet in an inside coat or front pants pocket.

• Do not carry your Social Security card or PIN numbers in your wallet or purse, leave those items in a secure place at home.

• Taking the extra time to close your purse and keep it with you while shopping or in public places will reduce the opportunity for thieves to take wallets and other valuables.

• Shopping with kids? Teach them to go to a store clerk or security guard if you get separated and/or preplan a central meeting place.

• When possible, walk to your car with someone or ask a store employee to walk with you to your car, especially after dark.

• If you see suspicious behavior, call police. Emergency (911) or Non-Emergency (256-549-4500).

