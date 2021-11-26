ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contract awarded to move Confederate monument

EASTON, Md. (AP) — Officials on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have voted to award a contract to remove a Confederate monument from a courthouse lawn and relocate it.

The Talbot County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to award a contract for the removal of the “Talbot Boys” statue and its relocation to a Virginia battlefield, news outlets report. The council also passed an amendment that would allow submissions of alternative local sites for the monument until Dec. 6.

The statue dedicated in 1916 commemorates more than 80 soldiers who fought for the Confederacy. It’s thought to be the last Confederate monument still standing on public property in Maryland besides cemeteries and battlefields.

The contract was awarded to Washington, D.C.-based contractor Stratified for $67,000, an amount contingent on the project being funded by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. No county funds are required for the bid.

