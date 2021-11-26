Local libraries are providing at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits at no cost

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health

(VDH) to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost.

The pilot program is now underway and will run through Friday, Dec. 31.

Individuals can request a free test kit at curbside pickup at the Blacksburg Library, the Christiansburg Library, the Meadowbrook Public Library, or the Jessie Peterman Memorial

Library in Floyd. The easy-to-use virtually-guided Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card home test can be picked up for use in the privacy of a home. Library staff cannot assist with administering tests.

Test results are available within 15 minutes.

The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities, and other vulnerable populations. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call one of the four libraries about contactless pick-up options or send someone to pick up the test kit..

“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, doctor of osteopathic medicine, master of public health (DO MPH), and the deputy director of the Virginia Department of Health’s office of epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather,” she said.

The at-home test kit uses the eMed digital platform. Users will need a photo ID, a computer, a mobile device or tablet with a camera, a microphone, and an Internet connection to create an account and to join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who guides users through the testing process. Once the test has been completed, the user will receive the test result, and eMed will report the results to the Virginia Department of Health

Persons without a mobile device should call the Virginia Department of Health at 1-877-829-4682 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to find their best testing option.

More information about the library is available at www.mfrl.org. More information about the tests is available at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid19testing or by emailing testinginfo@vdh.virginia.gov.