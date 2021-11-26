ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd, VA

Local libraries are providing at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits at no cost

News Journal
News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxbdE_0d7TSe0p00

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health

(VDH) to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost.

The pilot program is now underway and will run through Friday, Dec. 31.

Individuals can request a free test kit at curbside pickup at the Blacksburg Library, the Christiansburg Library, the Meadowbrook Public Library, or the Jessie Peterman Memorial

Library in Floyd. The easy-to-use virtually-guided Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card home test can be picked up for use in the privacy of a home. Library staff cannot assist with administering tests.

Test results are available within 15 minutes.

The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities, and other vulnerable populations. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call one of the four libraries about contactless pick-up options or send someone to pick up the test kit..

“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, doctor of osteopathic medicine, master of public health (DO MPH), and the deputy director of the Virginia Department of Health’s office of epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather,” she said.

The at-home test kit uses the eMed digital platform. Users will need a photo ID, a computer, a mobile device or tablet with a camera, a microphone, and an Internet connection to create an account and to join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who guides users through the testing process. Once the test has been completed, the user will receive the test result, and eMed will report the results to the Virginia Department of Health

Persons without a mobile device should call the Virginia Department of Health at 1-877-829-4682 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to find their best testing option.

More information about the library is available at www.mfrl.org. More information about the tests is available at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid19testing or by emailing testinginfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Merck's COVID antiviral drug in narrow vote

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Montgomery County, VA
Health
City
Floyd, VA
County
Montgomery County, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Floyd, VA
Government
Montgomery County, VA
Government
Blacksburg, VA
Health
Blacksburg, VA
Government
City
Blacksburg, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Coronavirus
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid 19 Testing
News Journal

News Journal

Radford, VA
12
Followers
11
Post
623
Views
ABOUT

Radford News Journal is a newspaper of, by and for the people of Radford. We encourage letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns. Letters must be signed and have a telephone number where you can be reached for verification. All letters will be verified before publication. We reserve the right to deny publication of any letter and edit letters for length, content and style. Radford News Journal (USPS 387-780) is published twice a week. Periodical postage paid at Christiansburg, VA. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to RADFORD NEWS JOURNAL 1633 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153.

 https://radfordnewsjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy