Video Games

Among Us Surprises Players With an Endlessly Entertaining Update

By Jenna Amore, Oakland University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrick your friends with new player roles, compete to win achievements and purchase cool accessories in the game’s newest version. Among Us is a game about cooperation. As crewmates, players must work together to complete tasks around a spaceship. Simple enough, right? Wrong. There’s an impostor among the crewmates, sabotaging the...

Nintendo Life

BTS Is Doing A Collab With Among Us

Cookies and cream. Lemon and lime. World-famous K-Pop group BTS and... Among Us?. Yup, the latest strange video game collab is between the globally renowned boyband BTS and Innersloth's hit social deduction game. The collaboration will use the BT21 characters, which are animated animal designs created by the BTS members,...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

The power of community: 3 ways Scopely keeps players engaged, entertained, and connected

With hundreds of thousands of mobile video games available to consumers at the tap of a button, keeping players engaged, entertained, and connected is a challenge that can keep gamemakers up at night. In fact, a recent study showed that almost 49% of users abandon an app just 24 hours after it’s initially installed. Meanwhile, player loyalty is one of the strongest indicators of a game’s success.
VIDEO GAMES
#Capital Letters#Valkyrae#Innersloth
TechRadar

Could Starfield surprise us twice over?

Bethesda's space RPG Starfield is still a full year away, but a new teaser trailer has offered a key insight into the way the game might be structured. Game Director Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder and Art Director Matt Carofano all sat down for seven-minute YouTube video to talk about the upcoming game, which is set to release in November 2022 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC – provided there are no delays to the schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

BTS tease upcoming BT21 collaboration with ‘Among Us’

K-pop boyband BTS have dropped a teaser for an upcoming collaboration with the video game Among Us. The forthcoming collaboration will be between the boyband’s BT21 project – a partnership with LINE FRIENDS though which each member of the boyband has created an animated character – and the popular viral video game Among Us.
VIDEO GAMES
YourCentralValley.com

How to shop for the gamer in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which is the best gamer to shop? The current graphics card shortage might be a headache for PC gamers and anybody looking to nab a Playstation 5 console. Still, it shouldn’t prevent you from shopping for the gamer in your life, especially if you’re looking to […]
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Minnesota

Tips For Controlling Screen Time For Kids And Teenagers Addicted To Video Games

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 75% of kids and teenagers play video games, after a recent survey found most played even more during the pandemic. But a local addiction group is warning gamers not to get carried away. At Anoka High School, it’s game time. Some juniors and seniors are part of the “Anime and Gaming Club.” “You can meet people who like to play video games,” said senior Alex Purinton. “We have 60 to 70 students here at Anoka High School.” “People play ‘League of Legends.’ One room is for ‘Dungeons and Dragons.’ There are people who like ‘Minecraft’ and also card games...
ANOKA, MN
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
GAMINGbible

MrBeast In Hot Water Over $3.5 Million Squid Game Recreation

If you’ve watched Squid Game you probably have a very clear idea of what the themes of the show are. When you truly have no money, what length are you willing to go to become rich? Is the 'torture' of society as a person in poverty worth it, and would you rather instead gamble your life to succeed in the outside world? It’s all about how money corrupts. Money is the most important thing in the world and drives people to do the worst things imaginable. And that’s exactly why MrBeast’s version of the game, which costs $3.5 million, is in some hot water.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Op-Ed: Disney+’s Willingness To Edit “The Simpsons” In Hong Kong Is The Reason Why Dave Chappelle And Netflix Are So Important

Hong Kong isn’t even 30 years removed from British rule, but the Chinese state is making sure that the locals know who is boss. In a move that South Park has been writing episodes about forever, Disney+ was forced to change a joke on The Simpsons mentioning Tienanmen Square because local censors don’t allow any mention of the 1989 massacre that saw demonstrators protesting the legitimacy of CCP. The result was the government injuring 6000 people and killing 300.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

AEW star announces she is leaving the company

AEW wrestler Big Swole has announced she's leaving the company after deciding not to renew her contract. Swole made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday (November 30), saying that she and AEW CEO Tony Khan had come to a mutual agreement. In her statement, Swole (real name Aerial Hull) said:...
WWE
allkpop.com

Netizens surprised by Fantagio moving into SM Entertainment's former building

Long-time fans of SM Entertainment artists might find Fantagio's building pretty familiar!. On November 28 KST, photos of Fantagio's building became a hot topic of conversation across Korean online communities. In a post labeled "Fantagio, who moved to the former SM building," both interior and exterior photos were shared, showing ASTRO's Moonbin taking a selfie in the practice room, his groupmate MJ using the practice room for a choreography video, and Fantagio Music artists' videos playing on the building outside.
ENTERTAINMENT
gadgetsin.com

3D Printed Headphone Holder Inspired by Among Us

The 3D printed headphone holder may catch your eye if you have a lot of fun with your friends from Among Us. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. This is a well-designed and practical headphone stand inspired by Among Us, and build by LV99DOGE, a Canadian 3D printing studio. The headphone holder measures about 8 x 8 x 8 inches. As shown in the images, the holder looks like an imposter whose head is popping out from the vent. Meanwhile, with 12 optional colors, the headphone stand is good to blend well with any desktop setup.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

