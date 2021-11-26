ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Red’: Taylor’s Version and Taylor’s Time

By Rory Conlon, De Anza College
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn light of a battle over her master recordings, Swift has re-recorded her fourth album, and she did not disappoint. The trouble started in June 2019, when Scott Borchetta — head of Big Machine Records — sold his label to Scooter Braun, a music manager with clients among the likes of...

CinemaBlend

After Rumors Swirled About Taylor Swift And Kanye West’s Nominations, The Grammys Have Responded

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been released and, as expected, they highlight the music that’s been released over the past year. Though shortly after they dropped, rumors began to circulate, which pertained to Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s inclusions in some of the biggest categories. Many assumed that this was due to their public relationship and appeal and, as it turns out, both artists were indeed last-minute additions to the list. With this, the music organization has responded by providing its reasoning for the move.
MUSIC
New York Post

Taylor Swift gives middle finger to ‘decimated’ Jake Gyllenhaal in video, fans say

I bet you Jake Gyllenhaal is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, at least that’s what fans are thinking. Since the infamous red knit scarf appeared in “I Bet You Think About Me,” it’s hinted that her latest breakup ballad is about her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is alleged to have never given Swift back her neckwear after the couple broke up in 2010.
THEATER & DANCE
thehofstrachronicle.com

Taylor Swift releases "Red (Taylor's Version)"

In late 2019, country-turned-pop sensation Taylor Swift announced she would re-record her first six studio albums in lieu of the purchase of her album masters by record executive Scooter Braun. Swift set out on a mission to recreate the albums she no longer owned, beginning with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” in April 2021. With her first re-release of “Fearless,” Swift brought new life to her sophomore album and added improved vocals and wildly detailed instrumentation to classics like “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me.” So, did Swift do the same with her re-recorded “Red” album? The answer – a resounding yes.
MUSIC
maizenews.com

Reviews and rankings: ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version)

If you haven’t been living under a rock this past week, you most likely know that Taylor Swift released her album, “Red” (Taylor’s version), this last Friday Nov 12th. My sister and I stayed up until 11pm Thursday night to listen to the new album, since the album dropped at 12am EST. The streaming platform we were using was Spotify and for about 10 minutes the app crashed because of how many fans were on it all at one time. The album has 30 songs on it and the duration is around 2 hours long. We finished listening to the album around 1:30am with stoppage time after every song to talk about it for a minute before listening to the next.
CELEBRITIES
jackcentral.org

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ is happy, free, confused and all grown up

In case you didn’t hear, Taylor Swift released a new album. New might not be the word you would use to describe a re-recording of an album that’s nearly a decade old, but in many ways, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is an entirely different beast. At the time of its original release, “Red” received critical acclaim and heightened Swift’s artistic credibility. Upon witnessing her climb to the top of the music industry — after five albums and a multitude of genres — the world gets a glimpse of her mastery at an incredibly vulnerable point in her life.
MUSIC
Billboard

iHeartRadio Will Only Play the ‘Taylor’s Version’ of Taylor Swift’s Albums

The iHeartRadio chain said it will only play the 'Taylor's Version' of songs from Taylor Swift's re-recorded albums. Taylor Swift isn’t the only one leaning into the Taylor’s Version era. While the singer is busy promoting the 30-track re-recorded version of her beloved Red album, the nation’s largest chain of radio stations, iHeartRadio, announced on Tuesday (Nov. 16) that fans listening to their 850 stations will only be able to hear the revamped titles on their network.
MUSIC
tsl.news

Strike a chord: Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ highlights singer’s evolution

Taylor Swift practically broke the internet with the announcement that she would be including a ten minute version, which includes two new verses, an extended chorus and a fresh outro, of “All Too Well” on her “Red” album re-recording. The new and improved album would also feature Phoebe Bridgers, the internet’s current poster child for sad girl music. While the release of “Taylor’s Version” of “Red” brings forth discourses around Swift’s legal challenges, the album serves as a marker of her development and unbreakable confidence.
MUSIC
Technician Online

Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ triumphs

It’s not every day your favorite childhood musical artist re-records possibly one of the greatest breakup albums of all time. At midnight EST on Nov. 12, heartbroken and happy-go-lucky Swifties alike rejoiced in the 30-track release of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” returning to old hits such as “22” and falling to pieces upon first listen of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”
MUSIC
Onward State

Penn State References You Never Noticed In ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Penn State’s colors might be blue and white, but after Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album released last week, almost everyone on campus has been in their “Red” era. Whether you’re going through the biggest heartbreak of your life or just trying to make it to Thanksgiving break, here are some relatable “Red” lyrics you never knew were about Dear Old State. For posterity’s sake, let’s just call it Penn State (Taylor’s Version).
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Taylor Swift scores eighth consecutive No 1 album with Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift has achieved her eighth consecutive No 1 album in the UK, thanks to her re-recorded version of Red.The US artist’s new incarnation of her fourth album, originally released in 2012, comes after she topped the charts with her re-recorded version of Fearless earlier this year.She is now tied with Kylie Minogue for No 1 albums, with Madonna the only female artist to have more, at 12.Swift is also the female artist with the most UK No 1 albums this century, having achieved five chart-toppers in the last three years alone.On the singles chart, Swift’s 10-minute version of...
MUSIC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Scene Selections (Taylor’s Version)

You already know what’s up — Scene Selections (Taylor’s Version) are below. First impressions are hard. I’ve made enough questionable ones to know. I don’t know what Taylor Swift put in “State of Grace,” but I think she had me at those drums. Or the little hint of guitar? In my mind, “State of Grace” is purple — a deep but bright, subtle, living blue-purple like a city at twilight. The fresh air of the change from day to night. It’s the golden lightness of a new love, something that took your breath away — and maybe never gave it back. You can hear Taylor’s maturity in the rerecording, her older voice lending hindsight to the lyrics as she sings of knowing that this new person might leave your heart in a beautifully tragic mosaic of broken pieces. But in the midst, it feels fated, a state of grace. What better way to open a break-up album than acknowledging the way people come into your life, and the way they leave you changed forever, and the way that you maybe don’t even care at first. Because, like listening to “State of Grace,” from the first instant you were hooked … And you never saw it coming.
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
umassmedia.com

It's a perfect night to listen to 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'

Autumn leaves are falling down, and Taylor Swift has come with the perfect album for those looking for their fall heartbreak. Whether you’ve just had your heart shattered into a million pieces, or want to pretend just for a night, "Red (Taylor’s Version)" is the perfect album for you. "Red...
MUSIC

