If you're going to get cancer, you’re going to want to detect it early. While we’ve come a long way, baby, when it comes to treating terrible maladies like lung cancer, the best treatment—and where the future of cancer treatment lies—is in early detection. You’d be better off detecting lung cancer in stage 1 and be treated by a shaman that you would detecting lung cancer at stage 2 be treated at Sloan Kettering. (I possess zero medical knowledge whatsoever, but I think this is about right.)

