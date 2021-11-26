ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

8 Poisonous Animals and Plants to Watch Out For

By Tiffany Singh, University of Central Florida
studybreaks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese inconspicuous life forms can leave unknowing assailants suffering from devastating —and deadly — symptoms. Both flora and fauna have found some pretty interesting ways to defend themselves from predation. Many use defense mechanisms such as camouflage and mimicry, while others bank on their hard shells or sharp spines, but one...

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
qcnerve.com

A Guide to the Plants & Animals of the Carolina Thread Trail Network

Our series of articles about getting outside in the Charlotte area to be active on the Carolina Thread Trail network and Catawba River is presented in partnership with local orthopedic-care provider OrthoCarolina. Maintaining green spaces in urban areas like Charlotte and the surrounding towns increases the health benefits of all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Plant Life#Native Indian
Observer

Nocturnal world brings out different kinds of animals

I recently realized that I haven’t been outside in nature at night without the encumbrance of lights, cars and an abundance of people in some time. I haven’t been camping recently. I no longer lead night hikes, and I live in a place that is awash with parking lot lights. Luckily for me, the increasing hours of darkness make the nocturnal world a little more accessible. Hey, we have to find the silver lining wherever we can, right?
ANIMALS
12tomatoes.com

4 Out Of 10 Kids In The US Think That Bacon Is A Plant

A study that has recently been published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology takes a closer look at what young children think about the food they eat. In order to get the data, they polled 176 participants between the ages of 4 and 7. All of the children who took...
FOOD & DRINKS
Click2Houston.com

Watch out for fake moons

HOUSTON – I have to admit: I wish this one was real. The huge moon eclipsing the sun somewhere around the north pole went viral crazy last week looking something like you’d see in a “Star Wars” movie on another planet. The descriptor even read like a movie-trailer: “Imagine that you are in a place between Russia and Canada in the Arctic during the day, where there is 24-hour daylight in the summertime. At a certain time, the Moon appears for 30 seconds just above the horizon - which explains it’s enormous size - and after it covers the Sun for about 5 seconds - it disappears again! A completely fall-to-the-knees moment!”
ASTRONOMY
First Showing

Watch: Bears in Exile in Beautifully-Made Animated Short 'Migrants'

With their home melting away, where do they go? Migrants is a wonderful 3D animated short film made by students studying at the PÔLE 3D animation school in France. Two polar bears are driven into exile due to global warming. They will encounter brown bears along their journey away from home, with whom they will try to cohabitate. But the brown bears don't like them there… The film offers a clever dual narrative - focusing on both climate change and refugees, by integrating both stories into one superb film about polar bears being forced to leave their natural habitat. Most of all, I'm most impressed by the choice to create all the bears with cloth - despite this being a CG short made on computers. The meaning of which is even more potent with that shot at the end, too. This 8-minute animated film is worth your time - watch in full below.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Massive Science

Animals, plants, and even some bacteria use hypodermic needles

In 1844, Irish physician Francis Rynd performed the first known medical injection using a hollow metal needle that ended in a sharpened point. This instrument, known today as a hypodermic needle, has become one of the most important tools used in medicine and research. Some have even claimed that the hypodermic syringe in particular is responsible for saving more lives and alleviating more suffering than any other piece of medical technology.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Study Sheds Light on How Animals Evolve Protective Mechanism Against Butterflies with Poisonous Toxins

Toxic milkweed plants seem to have prompted an evolutionary cascade through various layers in the food web, producing genetic changes in bugs, worms, mice, and birds. Toxic cardiac glycosides generated by milkweeds (Sapotaceae) are not deadly to monarch butterflies because of their unique genetic twist that allows them to eat milkweed. To protect the butterfly from predators, these poisons are hidden in certain areas of the butterfly's body.
WILDLIFE
The Post and Courier

Gardening column: Parasitic dodder sniffs out prey, defends host plant

Vampire plants are real. They don’t turn into bats or cringe in daylight, but they do suck the life from other plants. Epiphytes like Spanish moss and orchids aren’t vampires. These harmless plants are primarily looking for structural support. Dodder, though, is a parasite looking for a free meal. It looks more like spaghetti than a plant. It’s a leafless, rootless, thread-like plant that latches onto a variety of host plants. You’re not likely to see it in your yard, but where it does grow it looks like a net of yellow-orange Silly String thrown over shrubs or herbaceous plants. It survives by taking nutrition from another plant.
ANIMALS
Gazette

Year-round gardening: Beware of poisonous plants this holiday season

During the holiday season, you may use plants, cut flowers and flowering bulbs as decoration or give them as gifts. But did you know that many of these items can be poisonous to humans and pets with long-term negative effects to health?. A toxic plant is one that contains a...
GARDENING
Cumberland Times-News

Family Life | Master gardener: Plants and animals prep for winter

The growing season is coming to an end and winter will be upon us. Nature preps for winter when days become shorter and temperatures cooler. The metabolism in woody trees and shrubs slows down. Water uptake (needed for photosynthesis) will not be possible when the ground freezes. Leaves on deciduous plants are shed and these plants will spend the winter in dormancy.
GARDENING
foxlexington.com

Border crossers who import prohibited plant, animal products face fines of up to $10,000 this Thanksgiving

Other insects are also problematic; Tiny critters that can be found in things such as firewood, another item that’s not allowed through ports of entry. “If you look closely, you can see these holes and little tunneling, and what causes that are wood-boring insects, specifically beetles,” said CBP Officer Matthew Lacy as he held a log recently taken in at the border. “Sometimes, they spread disease and it kills the trees, a lot of the forests in California and throughout the country are being infected by these wood-boring larvae.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
Portsmouth Herald

Exeter teen earns Girl Scout Gold Award for helping rehome unwanted horses

EXETER — There are millions of unwanted horses in the United States, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Giving at least some of them a caring home is the goal of one Girl Scout, who has worked to publicize the need for horses to be taken care of.  With their project “Rescue and Rehome,” Elijah Lembo has earned the highest honor in Girl Scouting for a high schooler, the Gold Award. ...
EXETER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy