Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

By KEN SWEET, PAUL WISEMAN
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points,...

MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
Times Daily

Brazil sees 2 confirmed omicron cases, Latin America's 1st

SAO PAULO (AP) — Health officials in Brazil have reported the country's first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers arriving from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Times Daily

November delivers another hit to sinking consumer confidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and concern about the coronavirus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
Times Daily

US stock indexes open lower on renewed concerns over variant

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street after the head of a major vaccine maker expressed concern about how effective current jabs will be against the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 gave back 0.6%, the Nasdaq slipped 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%. European markets were also modestly lower. The weakness came after the head of Moderna told the Financial Times that he expected that current vaccines would struggle with the omicron variant. Treasury yields fell as investors sought to reduce their exposure to risk, and crude oil prices, which depend on a strong economy, slumped 3.9%.
Times Daily

US panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the coronavirus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Times Daily

US tracking of virus variants has improved after slow start

After a slow start, the United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Times Daily

Brazil and Japan report first cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Times Daily

US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

Washington (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 1.92% to $276.69 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $18.96 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
CNN

How the markets are reacting on the news of the latest coronavirus variant

US stocks plummeted Tuesday as renewed concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. Comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell didn't help. Powell told Congress that the Fed no longer thought inflation was "transitory" and he hinted that the Fed could accelerate its plans to cut back on, or taper, bond purchases.
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) advanced 2.35% to $2,910.61 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $108.72 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Dow's 170-point jump led by gains for IBM, Apple Inc. shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday morning with shares of IBM and Apple Inc. delivering the strongest returns for the price-weighted average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 170 points, or 0.5%, higher, as shares of IBM (IBM) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) have contributed to the index's intraday rally. IBM's shares have risen $3.21 (2.8%) while those of Apple Inc. have climbed $2.98, or 1.9%, combining for a roughly 41-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Microsoft (MSFT) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
KRON4 News

U.S. stocks rebound after variant slump

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index slumped 2.3% on Friday for its worst day since February. The Dow […]
