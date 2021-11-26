ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Black Friday iPad deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

By Antonio Villas-Boas
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qobsi_0d7TQcAx00

Apple; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

Black Friday 2021 is upon us, bringing us tech deals on popular devices like Apple's iPad. Black Friday kicks off until November 26, with deals likely continuing through the weekend, as well as Cyber Monday 2021 .

Apple's iPads get deals throughout the year, but the best deals are usually on Black Friday. Some iPad models like the iPad Mini 6th-generation and the newest iPad and iPad Pros haven't been through a Black Friday yet and haven't even had a chance to get many deals since their release. If those newer iPads are going to get a deal, Black Friday would be the time they get one.

Along with the iPads themselves, we've also included deals for both generations of Apple Pencil.

The best Apple Black Friday 2021 iPad 10.2-inch (9th-gen) deals right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M39Pd_0d7TQcAx00
Apple 10.2-inch iPad 9th Generation (2021) Buy an iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular directly from Apple and get up to $200 back after activation. $329.00 FROM APPLE

Apple's 10.2-inch standard iPad is the model that most people should buy for its great balance of performance and value — in almost every respect, this model will do everything most people need it to do, like browsing the web, social media, running apps, video calling, streaming video, and pretty much anything else you'd expect from a good, standard iPad.

For Black Friday and earlier, you're looking for anything below its $329 price, as its full price is already pretty good for this great all-around tablet.

The best Apple Black Friday 2021 iPad Mini (6th-gen) deals right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171Ekc_0d7TQcAx00 Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation (2021) Buy an iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular directly from Apple and get up to $200 back after activation. $499.00 FROM APPLE

The new iPad Mini is a massive refresh from previous models, with a sleeker design taken from the iPad Air and Pro lineup, the same powerful A15 processor found in the latest iPhone 13 series, and new advanced cameras. The 8.3-inch screen is larger than previous models, too.

The best Apple Black Friday: 2020 iPad Air (4th-gen) deals right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZMDt_0d7TQcAx00 Apple iPad Air (4th Gen., 64GB) The fourth-generation iPad Air has a design and a chip that bring it closer than ever to the powerful iPad Pro series, but it's less expensive. $599.99 FROM BEST BUY $599.00 FROM B&H


The newest iPad Air's design language comes from the iPad Pro, and it runs on the powerful A14 processor from the iPhone 12 series. If you're looking for top-end performance and more longevity from your iPad over the years, the iPad Air would be the model to get over the standard iPad. It's also a good option if you don't want to spend as much as the iPad Pro, as the iPad Air supports Apple Pencil and Apple's Magic Keyboard that comes with a trackpad.

That extra performance comes with a heftier price tag, but extra performance isn't all you're getting with the iPad Air. The screen is larger at 10.9 inches, it has a better camera system, a better "Liquid Retina" display, and it charges via USB-C.

The best Apple Black Friday: 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd-gen) and 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th-generation) deals right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Suwn7_0d7TQcAx00 iPad Pro (5th Gen. 2021) Get a $100 Apple Gift Card when you buy an iPad Pro. $799.00 FROM APPLE

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) The new iPad Pros come equipped with a USB-C connector for more accessory compatibility, optional 5G connectivity, and up to 2TB of storage. $799.00 FROM APPLE $799.99 FROM BEST BUY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHJ9U_0d7TQcAx00 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and a new Liquid Retina XDR display based on Mini-LED backlighting technology. $999.00 FROM AMAZON Originally $1099.00 | Save 9% $999.00 FROM WALMART Originally $1099.00 | Save 9% $999.00 FROM B&H Originally $1099.00 | Save 9% $1099.00 FROM APPLE $999.99 FROM BEST BUY Originally $1099.99 | Save 9%

The iPad Pro is Apple's no-compromise tablet. It runs on Apple's M1 chip that also runs its powerful MacBook laptops that makes easy work of almost anything, and is even designed to run power-hungry photo and video editing apps. The iPad Pro could easily be a mobile workstation if you need something powerful on the go.

Almost everything else on the iPad Pro is higher specced — you get bigger screens, more and better cameras with LiDar designed for augmented reality applications, and it really shines when paired with peripherals like the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio.

At the time of writing, we haven't seen deals for the 3rd-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. However, we've found the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with $100 off from Walmart , Amazon , and B&H .

Read our full 2021 iPad Pro review here .

The best Apple Black Friday Apple Pencil deals available now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWB9A_0d7TQcAx00 Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) The Apple Pencil is a special stylus that lets you draw and handwrite on your iPad. There are two versions of the Apple Pencil, and they each work with a different collection of iPads. $99.00 FROM AMAZON Originally $129.00 | Save 23% $129.00 FROM APPLE $99.99 FROM VERIZON Originally $129.99 | Save 23%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unCXX_0d7TQcAx00 Apple Pencil (1st Generation) The first-generation Apple Pencil is the best for the earlier 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch iPads, as well as the latest 10.2-inch iPad and iPad Mini. For the new iPad Air and iPad Pros, go for the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil. $79.98 FROM AMAZON Originally $99.00 | Save 19% $94.00 FROM WALMART Originally $79.98 | Save 18% $79.98 FROM BEST BUY Originally $99.99 | Save 20% $89.00 FROM ABT Originally $99.00 | Save 10%

FAQ

When do iPad Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday 2021 officially kicked off on November 26. Still, some retailers offer early Black Friday deals, or just regular deals that happen to be in the weeks and days leading up to Black Friday.

What iPad Deals did we see last Black Friday?

Last year, we didn't see a lot of great deals on Black Friday itself. The 2020 10.2-inch iPad was $30 off, bringing its price down to an even $300. We could expect something similar for the 2021 10.2-inch iPad. Other than that, Black Friday deals were pretty scarce, likely due to scarcity of stock.

There were more and better deals before the day of Black Friday itself. For example, the 10.2-inch iPad went down to $280, the 11-inch iPad Pro went down to $730 after a $70 deal, and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch went down to $900 after a $100 deal.

Read the original article on Business Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
