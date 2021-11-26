Celtics' Josh Richardson: Out Friday

The Boston Celtics have announced that star forward Jaylen Brown will miss his seventh straight game Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right hamstring strain. Brown has been out for two weeks, since playing in both halves of a back-to-back the Celtics won in Orlando, Florida, and Miami on Nov. 3-4. He'd been listed as questionable to play Thursday -- the first time his designation had risen above "out" since he first sat out on Nov. 6 against the Dallas Mavericks.
