CARCASS, MASTODON & BAD WOLVES Members Team Up For Killer METALLICA Cover

In the space of twelve years starting in 1971, Thin Lizzy put out fourteen albums, including two live recordings. After embarking on his solo career which produced two albums, vocalist Phil Lynott left Thin Lizzy in 1983. Brian Downey, a founding member of Thin Lizzy who remained close to Lynott until his death, told the BBC shortly before Lynott's passing that Phil was already working on his third solo album. There was also talk of getting the band back together. Based on Thin Lizzy's career and Lynott's solo career, there have been few other bands (apart from Black Sabbath) that have been universally embraced and praised by fans, musicians, and bands. Within the heavy metal community, this is especially true. Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Lynott, for example, were close friends. Lemmy qualified this statement by somberly stating that out of everyone he had known in the music industry who had died, Phil Lynott was the only one he "really missed," referring to him as "a great musician." When Ramones bassist Dee Dee Ramone learned of Lynott's passing, he "freaked out." On the 25th anniversary of Lynott's passing Dublin, Ireland music magazine Hot Press published a special issue dedicated to Phil. In it, James Hetfield shared some powerful and personal reflections on the transcendent Lynott and the hole his absence created in the world and rock and roll:

