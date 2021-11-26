ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARCASS, MASTODON & BAD WOLVES Members Team Up For Killer METALLICA Cover

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Minutes To Late Night is back with a crushing cover of Metallica's "Blackened" with all the slow parts as fast parts and some very audible bass. The cover features Troy Sanders (Mastodon, Killer Be Killed, Gone Is...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

BAD WOLVES' DOC COYLE Guests On New JOSEPH IZAYEA Song "So Resolved"

Joseph Izayea will release his new collaborative album Harder Truths on November 26, featuring Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves, ex-God Forbid), Kris Norris (ex-Darkest Hour), Buz McGrath (Unearth), Chris Daniele (ex-The Acacia Strain), Tim MacMillar (Protest The Hero), Justin Longshore (Through The Eyes Of The Dead), and Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying, Wovenwar). Izayea is now streaming "So Resolved," the album's Coyle-composed track.
MUSIC
metalinjection

This IRON MAIDEN & Footloose Mashup Kinda Rules

Hey, remember when Iron Maiden starred in the 1984 classic Footloose? Y'know, when they re-wrote their track "The Trooper" to fit overtop Michael Sembello's hit single "Maniac" for the soundtrack?. Well, if you don't remember, mashup artist Bill McClintock has the proof above and it's super catchy. In this article:
ROCK MUSIC
No Treble

Mastodon Releases “Hushed and Grim”

In September of 2018, Nick John passed away from pancreatic cancer. Of the many hats he wore, one was being the manager for Mastodon. The metal mainstays recorded and released a cover of “Stairway to Heaven” in his memory with proceeds going to cancer research, but their profound loss has taken full shape in their newest full-length release, Hushed and Grim.
CANCER
metalinjection

METALLICA Has Their Own Clue Board Game Now

Metallica has teamed up with Clue for their very own, metal-themed edition of the classic board game. According to a description of the game on the band's site, the whole game revolves around a stolen piece of recording equipment. "Picture this: The band and crew are back at HQ to...
MUSIC
Revolver

See Slipknot's Corey Taylor Cover Metallica's "Creeping Death" With Trivium and Robb Flynn

Held on April 11th, 2012, in L.A. and hosted by pro wrestling star (and metal diehard) Chris Jericho, the fourth installment of the Revolver Golden Gods awards show was a weird and wild time. Evanescence, Slash, Black Veil Brides and more performed, Tenacious D presented the Ronnie James Dio Lifetime Achievement Award to Rush, Yngwie J. Malmsteen played the national fucking anthem — but the highlight of the night might have been during Trivium's set, when the Florida metal veterans brought out a pair of very special guests for an all-star jam.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

BORDGE Twist And Turn Through Rock, Post Hardcore, And Metal On Neither The Place Nor The Time

If you are already privy, Bordge has returned from a three-year hiatus. If you are not, the Moscow, Russian four-piece has been drawing up experimental melodic/noisy rock music for many years now. The band first started releasing material back in 2011 and has a turned over a fairly robust discography discography since then. Though their latest record Neither the Time Nor the Place has been a labor of love and is finally ready to be unleashed onto the world.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

RED FANG Drops Darker, Angular Of AC/DC's "Hells Bells"

Red Fang is now streaming their cover of the classic, basically-legendary AC/DC track "Hells Bells." The cover is off Magnetic Eye Records' upcoming Back in Black [Redux] covers album featuring Howling Giant, Whores, Heavy Temple, and many more. "I saw AC/DC in 1988 at the TCC in Tucson, Arizona", said...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carcass#Bad Wolves#Mastodon#Catfish#Patreon#The Sunrise Movement
metalinjection

THIN LIZZY Appreciation: Classic Jams Covered by HIGH ON FIRE, IRON MAIDEN, MASTODON and More

In the space of twelve years starting in 1971, Thin Lizzy put out fourteen albums, including two live recordings. After embarking on his solo career which produced two albums, vocalist Phil Lynott left Thin Lizzy in 1983. Brian Downey, a founding member of Thin Lizzy who remained close to Lynott until his death, told the BBC shortly before Lynott's passing that Phil was already working on his third solo album. There was also talk of getting the band back together. Based on Thin Lizzy's career and Lynott's solo career, there have been few other bands (apart from Black Sabbath) that have been universally embraced and praised by fans, musicians, and bands. Within the heavy metal community, this is especially true. Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Lynott, for example, were close friends. Lemmy qualified this statement by somberly stating that out of everyone he had known in the music industry who had died, Phil Lynott was the only one he "really missed," referring to him as "a great musician." When Ramones bassist Dee Dee Ramone learned of Lynott's passing, he "freaked out." On the 25th anniversary of Lynott's passing Dublin, Ireland music magazine Hot Press published a special issue dedicated to Phil. In it, James Hetfield shared some powerful and personal reflections on the transcendent Lynott and the hole his absence created in the world and rock and roll:
MUSIC
metalinjection

These Are The Top 25 Metal Albums According to Revolver Magazine

One thing we love doing is comparing top album lists from different publications. We've already seen Decibel's list, and now Revolver magazine has revealed their top 25, which will be in their next issue. Here is the list, you can see their reasoning for the picks here. 25. Frozen Soul...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch: Rapper FAT JOE Praises METALLICA Performance At Triad Combat PPV

Metallica brought heavy metal back into the mainstream last night, staging a performance around the big Triad Combat PPV event on Triller Fight Club. The event combined live music, boxing and MMA. The band performed as part of the event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The band performed...
ARLINGTON, TX
BORIS Streams "Drowning By Numbers," Announces New Album W

The always-prolific Boris is back once again with a new song called "Drowning By Numbers" off their coming record W. The record will showcase guitarist Wata on lead vocals throughout its runtime, and will span everything from "noise to new age." The new single "Drowning By Numbers" certainly seems to fall into the former, though with some interesting percussive flourishes that keep it away from being purely a wash of noise.
MUSIC
metalinjection

TRIVIUM Announces Two Livestream Shows For December

Trivium will hold two livestream shows from their band HQ (which is a kickass airplane hangar) on December 11 and 18. The December 11 show will celebrate In Waves turning 10 and will showcase the band playing the record in full, while the December 18 is titled Deadmen & Dragons and will feature music from What the Dead Men Say and In The Court Of The Dragon.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

TRANSPORT LEAGUE Brings "Atomic" Riffs On New Single

Hey look, another killer band from Sweden! This time it's Transport League with their new single "Atomic" alongside a music video by Alfiearg. When asked about the song, Transport League only offered "Destroy, Erase, Improve." Which is fair. Transport League's new album Kaiserschnitt is available for purchase here and to...
MUSIC
metalinjection

GOJIRA Frontman Wouldn't Be Surprised If Next Album "Gets A Bit Harder"

Gojira has really been exploring their rock side lately with both Fortitude and Magma. Though according to guitarist and vocalist Joe Duplantier in an interview with Revolver, he expects the next effort might be a little harder. Duplantier said his brother and Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier has been working on new drum patterns, later adding that "I'm still a death-metal head in my heart."
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

LORNA SHORE Recording New Material

Lorna Shore premiered new vocalist Will Ramos with their 2021 EP …And I Return To Nothingness this August. Now according to Ramos, the band is already back in the studio working on new material presumably for 2022. Considering how good …And I Return To Nothingness is (and how many year-end...
ROCK MUSIC

