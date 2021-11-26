ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee United boss Tam Courts concocts plan to conquer improving Ross County

Dundee United manager Tam Courts feels Ross County are finally getting their just rewards.

But Courts left Dingwall after County’s 1-0 win over Hibernian on Wednesday with a clear plan that he believes can get United three points on the road on Saturday.

Courts told DUTV: “When we analysed and prepared for them previously, we knew they were a team that were performing really well and probably weren’t getting the results that their performances merited.

“They are now gradually starting to get those results.

“I think they were well worthy of their three points and it’s going to be a really tricky game for us.

“But I definitely left thinking what it is we intend to do from a game-plan perspective.

“We will be quite clear, the players understand it, and it’s a match we are really looking forward to, particularly as it’s a springboard into a three-game week.”

