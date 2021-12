Several of Barclays PLC’s top shareholders have raised concerns about the terms of Jes Staley’s departure, as the fallout from his abrupt resignation continues to spread. The bank said in a Nov. 1 statement that its former chief executive officer would continue to receive his salary of 2.4 million pounds ($3.3 million), a 120,000 pound pension allowance and other benefits through October next year. The executive’s repatriation costs to the U.S. are also eligible to be covered.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO