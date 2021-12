Like most consumables, natural gas prices are rising rapidly and are expected to continue to rise. As of this moment, the cost of natural gas is double what it was last fall. That means your heating bill will be double what it was last year. The good news is you don’t have to pay the higher cost of natural gas if you shop for a better price. Yes, you can price shop for the best natural gas rate just as you would when you need to fill your car with fuel.

GAS PRICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO