ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Guardian view on the Omicron variant: caution needed

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453dPF_0d7TMWOx00
A masked man in the rural town of Parys, South Africa, shortly after the detection of the new B.1.1.529 Covid variant.

Hearts are sinking. Many had hoped the worst of the pandemic was over, enjoying a return to quasi-normality despite warnings that this winter could prove punishing. Now Covid cases are surging across Europe; rates are rising in the UK again after a half-term dip; and the new Omicron variant detected in South Africa is ringing alarm bells across the world.

At present we have a limited understanding of how much of a threat this variant poses, though the World Health Organization has classified it “of concern”. The fear is that its multiple mutations – 32 on its spike protein, the key it uses to unlock our body’s cells – could mean antibodies from previous infections or vaccination may not counter it so well. Scientists are also looking at its interaction with another aspect of the immune system: T-cells. A surge of cases in South Africa’s Gauteng province is increasing anxiety about its transmissibility. We do not yet know whether it may cause more severe disease. Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency, described it as “the most worrying we’ve seen”, while the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warned: “It may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and current vaccines may be less effective against it. It may also impact the effectiveness of one of our major treatments.”

This is the case for swift action – even if it ultimately proves unnecessary. We have repeatedly seen that precautionary actions have relatively low economic and social costs and can easily be scaled back, while a delayed reaction costs lives and increases the risk that severe restrictions will be needed – as last winter. The question is which measures are appropriate. Though the UK and others have halted flights from several southern African countries, the variant has already spread beyond them: Belgium announced one case on Friday; Israel has found at least three. Some feel that cutting off transport links is simply punishing South Africa for its expertise and transparency, in finding and disclosing a variant which may have originated elsewhere, and suspect that action would have been slower had the variant emerged in Europe or the US.

But while suspending travel cannot stop the variant’s spread, some believe it may buy precious time to get more doses into arms, improve public awareness and introduce stronger disease control measures. That time should be used wisely. Mandatory masking should never have been a plan B; the government should reintroduce it now, along with vaccine passports for large events and adequate financial support for the sick or isolating.

At the same time, South Africa and neighbouring nations must be given all the support they need. In poorer countries, people will be additionally susceptible due to malnourishment, existing health problems, overcrowded conditions and healthcare systems that already fail to meet their basic needs.

This variant is a powerful reminder that failing to distribute vaccines equitably is a failure not only of ethics but of self-protection: the more the virus circulates, the greater the risk of new variants. South Africa, Botswana and others have long called for the waiving of intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines, tests and treatments. Though the US has backed that call, the EU, UK and others still hold out – while the west fails to share existing doses. South Africa’s current problem is not one of supply but of vaccine rollout, with a high degree of vaccine scepticism. But its delayed start did not help, and other African nations with much lower rates of vaccination are still struggling to obtain doses.

Though the pandemic is far from over, it will end one day; and though humans cannot determine its course, our actions do have an impact upon it. The dedication of scientists, medical staff and other key workers has mitigated its worst aspects. The rest of us must do our part too.

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

What does appearance of Omicron variant mean for the double-vaccinated?

The emergence of Omicron has prompted widespread speculation that it may be more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines than existing variants, including Delta. But what does that mean for the average double-vaccinated person?. All the vaccines currently available in the UK work by training the immune system against the coronavirus spike...
WORLD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Omicron#Plan B#Covid#African
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

There’s a New Definition for Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

With vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus being imposed across the world, more or less officially, it may not be enough anymore to receive just two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated. According to a new article from CNN, the definition of fully vaccinated for COVID is changing to three doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy