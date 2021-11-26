ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto.com to Sponsor Latin America’s Leading Soccer Competition

By Andrés Engler
CoinDesk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company will serve as an official...

www.coindesk.com

WNYT

Brazil sees 2 confirmed omicron cases, Latin America's 1st

SAO PAULO (AP) - Health officials in Brazil have reported the country's first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers arriving from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America. The Sao Paulo state health secretariat said a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are in isolation....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Second Season of Australian Thriller ‘Total Control’ Licensed Across Asia and Latin America – ATF (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian contemporary political thriller series “Total Control” has been licensed by broadcasters and streamers across Asia and Latin America, following the recent launch of a second season. Starring Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths, the show confronts a range of issues around race, diversity and First Nations rights. Produced by Blackfella Films, the narrative depicts a fearless Indigenous senator facing an election and the judgement of the people, after engineering a remarkable coup that unseated the Prime Minister. Rights licensing outside North America is handled by independent distributor All3Media International. At the Asia Television Forum & Market in Singapore this week, the company...
TV SERIES
thepaypers.com

Seaya Ventures, Cathay Innovation announce USD 125 mln fund to invest in Latin America's startups

Seaya Ventures and Cathay Innovation have announced the first close of a USD 125 million multi-sector fund for startups across Latin America redefining industry and society. Based out of Mexico City, the Seaya Cathay Latam Fund aims to be the direct link for local, purpose-driven entrepreneurs to the worldwide resources needed to build and scale resilient businesses leading markets on the regional or global stage.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Mastercard Acquires Arcus to Expand Presence in Latin America

The US-based financial services giant, Mastercard recently announced the acquisition of Arcus FI to facilitate real-time payment applications across the Latin American region. Thus, the latest acquisition has now enabled Mastercard to introduce its Bill Pay solutions across Latin America. Arcus is a financial technology platform that supports the enabling...
BUSINESS
verticalmag.com

Leonardo strengthens support services in Latin America

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 38 seconds. Leonardo has taken a further step forward to strengthen the level of quality services supporting helicopter operators in Brazil and Latin America with the operational readiness of its all-new service and logistics center headquartered in Itapevi, 30km from São Paolo. The result of an R$60 million investment (approximately 9 million EUR) – the new site is based on an 80,000 m2 area, of which 6,000 m2 comprises buildings and infrastructures and can host up to 20 aircraft simultaneously. There will be the gradual addition of aircraft maintenance, training facilities and a range of industry capabilities such as painting and completion and the new center will allow the expansion of service capacity by up to 50% compared to the previous dedicated site.
INDUSTRY
soundsandcolours.com

Gambling in Latin America

South America is filled with culture, beauty and opportunity. As an evolving nation, South Americans are modernizing laws pertaining to gambling in the southern hemisphere of America. Although evolution calls for gambling to be legalized all across Latin America, it is difficult to generalize as laws pertaining to each individual country vary from one to the next. In 2015 the tourism industry was raking in an impressive amount of close to $400 billion. Now only a few years later and the revenue brought in by tourists has increased. So what does this mean for the casino industry in Southern America? We can see gambling evolving and progressing through out each country to bring in even more revenue from tourists, a massive economic breakthrough for any country. Below is where you need to go when visiting Latin America and in search of relaxing gambling locations during your holiday.
GAMBLING
ambcrypto.com

Latin America’s MercadoLibre to introduce crypto-offerings in Brazil

Online marketplace MercadoLibre will now allow buying and selling of crypto through its digital app, reported Bloomberg. The Latin American giant MercadoPago is also set to offer crypto investments to its Brazilian customers soon. The report quoted the company’s vice president Tulio Oliveira that the broader rollout is expected shortly after a smaller pilot was introduced earlier this month.
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

Latin America Airport Leaders Urge Government Harmony

The Latin America and Caribbean region has lost about 775 million passengers since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, but ACI-LAC Director-General Rafael Echevarne believes the area’s long-term growth prospects remain strong. Speaking at the ACI World Annual General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico... Subscription Required. Latin America Airport Leaders Urge...
LIFESTYLE
TechCrunch

Cubbo aims to be Latin America’s next e-commerce fulfillment leader

The company came together in January under the leadership of Brian York and Josu Gurtubay. York’s backstory is quite interesting. He was born on the streets in Bogota, and was adopted and grew up in Boston. In 2017, he started searching for his biological family in Colombia and reconnected with...
BUSINESS
amateurgolf.com

Valery Plata wins Women's Amateur Latin America Championship

Michigan State women's golfer Valery Plata (Floridablanca, Colombia/Colegio La Quinta Del Puente) came from behind on Sunday to win the inaugural Women's Amateur Latin America Championship, presented by the Royal & Ancient and the ANNIKA Foundation, at the Pilar Golf Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Entering the final round two...
MICHIGAN STATE
101 WIXX

Brazil’s Nubank to sponsor Qatar World Cup in South America

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian fintech Nubank will sponsor the World Cup 2022 regionally in South America, it said in a statement on Thursday, without disclosing the contract value. The move marks Nubank’s first big sponsorship contract as it prepares for an initial public offering that it hopes will value...
WORLD
Variety

Spanish-Language Turkish Drama SVOD Service Kanal D Drama to Board Roku in Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Kanal D Drama, the first independent streaming service dedicated exclusively to Turkish dramas in Spanish, will board the Roku platform for key Latin American markets in the next few days. The service is already available on Amazon Fire and will soon be also available on the Samsung Smart TV platform in the region. The streaming service launched in Latin America, the U.S. and Spain in the fall, and offers more than 4,000 hours of Turkish melodramas and series dubbed into neutral Spanish. It is downloadable from the Apple Store and Google Play for smartphones and tablets and is already available on Roku...
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments in Latin America

FinTechs Play Big Role in Helping Consumers Shop Across Latin America. Kludgy domestic payments infrastructure keeps merchants from giving consumers living in Latin America the chance to shop across borders in a seamless, secure way. In the Digitizing Payments In Latin America Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Northwestern Mutual’s Souheil Badran explains how FinTechs and PSPs can fix that issue by modernizing local payments and processing.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Cash No Longer King in Latin America

Colombia’s digital banking space expanded by 59% between 2019 and 2020. Other nations in Latin America are following that lead, Kushki Chief Revenue Officer Madeleine Clavijo said in an interview with PYMNTS. At a high level during the pandemic, digital wallets and contactless payments became the only option many customers...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Flapper partners with magniX to electrify aviation in Latin America

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, and Flapper, Latin America’s leading on-demand air charter platform, announced an agreement for Flapper to purchase up to 20 magni650 Electric Propulsion Units (EPUs) for the conversion of Cessna Caravans to electric aircraft, with an expected launch date of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
c21media.net

Montreal’s HG Distribution targets Latin America, starting with MipCancun

Quebec distributor HG Distribution (HGD) is targeting the Latin American market, after refocusing the remit of business development manager Andrea Staerke. The Montreal-based company said it is “investing in its sales structure” and has retained the services of senior business development exec Staerke to focus on the Lat Am market.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Global Merchants' Guide To Latin America

The Three Things Latin American Consumers Want From An Online Shopping Experience. Latin American consumers are shopping more online, but marketplaces that want to gain their trust, loyalty and business need to do more than offer them products to buy. In the inaugural Global Merchants’ Guide To Latin America, a PYMNTS and EBANX collaboration, Camilo Riveros, director of innovation for eCommerce merchant Dafiti, explains how a localized approach to payments is key to fostering engagement and loyalty among the region’s consumers.
INTERNET
eiu.com

Global Outlook: economic convergence in Latin America and Europe

In EIU’s latest global outlook video, Agathe Demarais, Abhijit Surya and Mario Bikarski discuss the outlook for economic convergence in Latin America and Europe. Latin America has considerable untapped economic potential. However, the region keeps sliding from one crisis to the next, due to inconsistent macroeconomic policies, an over-dependence on commodities exports, and inefficient public expenditure. EIU’s senior analyst Abhijit Surya examines why EIU remains pessimistic on the long-term outlook for the region and takes a closer look at Venezuela, a country currently experiencing economic collapse.
WORLD

