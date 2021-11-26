Report: The Young Bucks Sign New AEW Contracts

Just over six months ago, AEW fans witnessed one of the most emotionally charged matches in Wednesday Night Dynamite history when The Young Bucks successfully defended their World Tag Team Championships against the team of Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, also known as SoCal Uncensored. And what a match it was. The images of blood poetically dripping down Matt Jackson’s coveted Nike Jordans, Daniels fighting from behind with a brutal-looking bloodshot eye, and Kazarian desperately trying to pull off a miracle will live with me for a long time. It was a visual spectacle in every sense of the word. However, the loss also meant that the longstanding team of SCU was forced to disband due to an ultimatum they themselves set months prior. What a way to go.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO