The Iron Bowl was a spectacular showing of grit, grind and perseverance for one team, but just another loss in a six-win season for the other. The other I speak of is Auburn. The Tigers lost the Iron Bowl after leading 10-3 with just over a minute remaining in the game. In fact, as Gary Danielson never let us forget, Auburn RB Tank Bigsby went out of bounds, stopping the clock for Alabama and leaving plenty of time for Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young to work with.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO