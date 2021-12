The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has warned that more restrictions could be needed to combat the emergence of the omicron variant, leaked meeting minutes show. Although the advisers acknowledged that there is still uncertainty about the threat this variant poses, they suggested it could cause “a very large wave of infections” and necessitate “stringent response measures” in the UK. This comes as Boris Johnson clashed with scientists over how to respond to omicron, as he mandated mask wearing but urged the public not to scrap social plans in the run-up to Christmas.The decision seems at odds with...

