Louisiana Tech, Skip Holtz to part ways after 9 seasons

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “When we came here nine years ago, we said we wanted to build a program.” 64 victories and seven consecutive bowl appearances later (with six straight wins), Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Head Coach Skip Holtz, by all accounts, accomplished just that. But after a lackluster 2021, Holtz is out as the head football coach in Ruston. Coach Holtz spoke on the success of his tenure, his firing, and the status of recruits committed to the Bulldogs today after Louisiana Tech’s 35-31 loss to Rice.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO