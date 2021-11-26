Louisiana Tech, Skip Holtz to part ways after 9 seasons
Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced today that Bulldog head football coach Skip Holtz will coach his final game on the Bulldog sideline this Saturday at Rice.
Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced today that Bulldog head football coach Skip Holtz will coach his final game on the Bulldog sideline this Saturday at Rice.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0