ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Louisiana Tech, Skip Holtz to part ways after 9 seasons

By Wesley Boone
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isVzm_0d7TJj6Z00

Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced today that Bulldog head football coach Skip Holtz will coach his final game on the Bulldog sideline this Saturday at Rice.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Skip Holtz speaks after his final game as LA Tech’s Head Coach

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “When we came here nine years ago, we said we wanted to build a program.” 64 victories and seven consecutive bowl appearances later (with six straight wins), Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Head Coach Skip Holtz, by all accounts, accomplished just that. But after a lackluster 2021, Holtz is out as the head football coach in Ruston. Coach Holtz spoke on the success of his tenure, his firing, and the status of recruits committed to the Bulldogs today after Louisiana Tech’s 35-31 loss to Rice.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Former LA Tech head coach Skip Holtz

Former LA Tech head coach Skip Holtz & Athletic Director Dr. Eric Wood speak on Holtz’s departure. Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later. A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. Christmas tree farms ready for the season. Updated:...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Holtz
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Reveals What He’s Doing After Leaving LSU

Ed Orgeron has unveiled his plan moving forward now that he’s done as the coach of LSU. The Tigers sent him out with a bang on Saturday night as quarterback Max Johnson hit receiver Jaray Jenkins for the game-winning score with 20 seconds left. Johnson finished with 306 yards and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Louisiana Tech Vp#Athletics Eric Wood
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Hiring Lincoln Riley

Shocking news broke in the college football world on Sunday afternoon that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would leave the Sooners and head out west to take over at USC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Riley would become the Trojans new head coach less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old firmly denied any connection between him and the LSU vacancy. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports confirmed Thamel’s report shortly after.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy