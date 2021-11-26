ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout Slammed By Fans For Bizarre Behavior

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Teen Mom OG fans are beginning to notice some strange changes taking place when it comes to Maci Bookout. Changes that have a lot of the MTV reality stars fans are growing very concerned about. Maci Bookout has been one of the most popular Teen Mom stars since the...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 33

Bonnie Adkins
4d ago

I always liked Maci but are you now showing your real colors? Are you using excuses for your behavior like Amber? Are you trying to hide that you're a alcoholic? The way you treat your husband is shameful. I think you should spend a day watching the tapes and figure out your problems and address them. For your family! YOU'RE always complaining about Ryan's problems, I think instead of worrying about his, fix YOURS.

Reply(10)
18
ChrisandDanielle Schultz
3d ago

It could just be that they’ve been together so long that all those things she used to think were cute or endearing have become annoying. There’s also a legitimate disorder that makes the sounds someone else makes while eating or even breathing is almost unbearable. I don’t know what’s going on with her but I hope they can get through whatever it is together. He really does seem like a genuinely nice guy.

Reply
10
M Jarman
4d ago

It’s called being married. Sometimes you cannot stand your spouse. Even their breathing… 😁

Reply(1)
22
Related
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout and Husband Taylor Take Big Step to Repair Relationship

Over the past season of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have been trying to get their relationship back on track. Since they've been feeling some strains on their marriage, the two decided to take action in Tuesday night's Teen Mom OG season finale. During the episode, the pair took some time to themselves by going on a brief excursion.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maci Bookout
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Farrah Abraham Returns To Reunite With Maci & Amber

Farrah Abraham will reunite with other ‘Teen Mom’ stars, including Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, for a spinoff special premiering on MTV in early 2022. The Teen Mom gang is getting back together! MTV announced on Tuesday (Nov. 30) that original Teen Mom cast member Farrah Abraham will be reuniting with her former co-stars Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, an eight-episode spinoff special that will premiere on MTV on January 8, 2022. Teen Mom 2‘s Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer will also appear in the special, which, according to MTV’s press release, will see the women “come together for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds. They’ll also reunite with surprise guests from the past and present.”
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 9 Episode 24

On Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 24, the pair attended therapy to work through their issues. Meanwhile, Maci and Taylor planned a romantic date to work on their marriage, but a disagreement threatened to ruin it. Elsewhere, Mackenzie's father asked to take Jaxie to Oklahoma for the summer. Catelynn...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Mtv#Sun
toofab.com

Amber Portwood Storms Off Teen Mom Reunion, Slams 'Garbage' Gary After He Blindsides Her with Leah Reveal

"Kristina, you wanna keep secrets from me? I'm the mother," Amber was heard saying to Gary's wife off-camera as the reunion went off the rails. Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley appeared to be in a good place when the most recent "Teen Mom OG" wrapped up last week. By the end of tonight's reunion episode, however, that definitely was no longer the case.
TV & VIDEOS
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin to Ex-Wife: Our Daughter Hates You!

Jon Gosselin refuses to let thhe drama die. Quite the opposite, in fact. Despite having been divorced from his infamous ex-wife for well over a decade... and despite that infamous ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, having said very little about him in years... the father of eight continues to drag his former wife in public.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Abbie Duggar Pregnant With Second Baby After Sparking Rumors? See Photo

Could Abbie Duggar be pregnant in her latest photo? Some of her followers seem to think she and her husband John-David Duggar are dropping hints about their second child being on the way. Currently, the pair shares a daughter, Grace Annette, who will be two years old in January. So, it’s possible that Abbie is pregnant again. And she keeps adding to the speculation with the cute new photos she shares online.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Daughtry’s Wife Voices Her ‘Pain’ As She Slams ‘Homicide’ Rumors About Daughter’s Death

Chris Daughtry’s wife Deanna responded to ‘false’ rumors that her daughter Hannah’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Chris Daughtry’s wife Deanna has responded to “false” reports that her late daughter’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Hannah Price, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of the Daughtry vocalist, 41, was found dead in her home in Tennessee on Nov. 12, the musician’s rep confirmed. An investigation into the death has since been opened. In an Instagram post shared on Nov. 19, Deanna called homicide rumors untrue and cautioned against “jumping to conclusions.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Duggar Bombshell: Jim Bob’s Actions Against Daughter Jill Dillard Revealed

For years, Duggar fans have heard that Jill Dillard is on poor terms with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. However, much of the conflict is still under wraps. According to Jill, there were issues with her not being compensated for her time on TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On. Jill has shared a few other details about her relationship with her parents today, including that she has set boundaries with them. Jill’s husband, Derick, says he’s working on a tell-all book to expose the family. But not much else has come out about what’s going on.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
76K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy