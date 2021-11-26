Shop Anywhere Super Apps

Conotoxia has unveiled a multi-currency super app that integrates the existing financial services from several apps. It allows users to track exchange rates and cryptocurrencies, exchange currencies, send money transfers, use multi-currency cards, and accept BLIK payments on a smartphone - all in one place. As promised, Conotoxia users can now use one app that includes the functions of several existing fintech apps: up-to-date exchange rates and cryptocurrencies, currency exchange, money transfers and multi-currency cards. The super app also enables the JustGrab service, which accepts BLIK payments on a smartphone.
Comments / 0