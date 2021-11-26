ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Video: Train collides with car killing two elderly people

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thanksgiving day, a Union Pacific train collided with...

www.kansascity.com

WIBW

Two killed Sunday in one-car crash in Norton County

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were killed early Sunday when the car they were in crashed in Norton County in northwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday on K-383 highway, about two miles east of the US-36 highway junction. According to the Kansas Highway...
NORTON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Elderly couple from Spring Hill believed to have been killed in fiery collision with train

The Miami County Sheriff's Office released more information Friday on a fiery car and train collision Thanksgiving that killed a couple. The sheriff's office said it received a 911 call at 6:08 p.m. from Union Pacific railroad employees saying there had been a collision between a train and a car at the railroad crossing of Ridgeview and Wagstaff roads in rural Miami County.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
ABC4

Two people killed in head-on crash in Sunset

SUNSET, DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Police have confirmed two people died in a head-on crash in Sunset Sunday night. Sgt. Jamison, Sunset Police, said a 33-year-old male driver in a Honda Pilot was headed south on Main street near 1800 North when for some reason he veered into oncoming traffic. The driver hit a […]
SUNSET, UT
wvtm13.com

Jemison woman killed, 4 others injured after train collides with car

JEMISON, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Chilton County after a train collided with a car, killing a woman and injuring four others including two teenagers and a child. In a Facebook post, the Jemison Police Department said officers and Jemison Fire and Rescue responded to a collision between...
JEMISON, AL
BBC

Pensioner killed in two-car crash in Munlochy

An 86-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A9 near Inverness. The accident, involving a white Nissan Pixo and a red Volvo V60, happened at the Munlochy junction for the B9161 at about 16:20 on Friday. The Nissan driver died at Raigmore Hospital. Police have appealed for anyone...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two people killed in Kansas accident involving train, report says

Two people have been killed in a Thanksgiving Day accident in Kansas involving a car and a train.The elderly victims, who are from the Kansas City area, were on their way to a Thanksgiving dinner with their son when the accident happened, according to KCTV5.An investigation into the accident is ongoing, which includes checking that the lights and bells were working at the railroad crossing.The incident happened around 6.30pm in rural Miami County, according to KCTV5.“The rural area is just south of W. 255th Street, east of 169 Highway. It is technically in Miami County. For general landmarks, it’s south...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Thanksgiving Day Train Accident Results in ‘Multiple People Killed’

Thanksgiving Day concluded in tragedy in Kansas Thursday evening when a train and a car carrying two individuals collided. The Sun states the crash between the vehicle and the Union Pacific train took place around 6:30 p.m. Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office stated both of the car’s passengers were killed. No one on board the train itself, however, suffered any injuries.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
95.3 MNC

Two girls, mother killed in a fatal train crash in Gary

A fatal train crash in Gary left one woman and her two daughters dead. The crash happened around 7:30 Tuesday morning at the railroad crossing at Miller Avenue and Howard Street. Witnesses tell Gary Police that the woman tried to drive her Chevy sedan around railroad stop arms that were down, which are supposed to prevent traffic from going across the tracks.
ACCIDENTS
k105.com

Passenger car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Wax

A passenger car and Amish buggy collided at an intersection in Wax. Monday afternoon at approximately 5:20, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone, the Wax Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of Grayson Springs Road and Wax Road. According to police, a Honda Civic,...
WAX, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pickup truck hits two people, killing one, near Kennywood

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A pickup truck hit two people, killing one of them, Wednesday morning in Duquesne, police said. The accident happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Kennywood Boulevard/Route 837 and Hoffman Boulevard. That is near Kennywood amusement park, by the McDonald’s. Both people hit were adults....
DUQUESNE, PA
WFMJ.com

Two cars collide along Wilson Avenue

Police are investigating a morning traffic accident along Wilson Avenue near the Youngstown-Campbell line. Two cars collided at Wilson Avenue and Montgomery Avenue near the Jerusalem Baptist Church just east of Center Street. One car's front end was heavily damaged, but no one was seriously injured.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Turnto10.com

Two people taken to the hospital following car crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. — First responders in Seekonk responded to a car crash at the intersection of Taunton Avenue and Jacob Street Saturday around 10:30 a.m. that sent two people to the hospital. An NBC 10 crew on the scene observed two cars being towed away from the scene but Seekonk...
SEEKONK, MA
wbrc.com

Two killed in Hoover car crash

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that a pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling on Montgomery Highway, just north of Parkway Lake Drive, when it lost control and struck a guardrail. Authorities also say the truck hit a tree, trapping the driver inside, while the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say both of the victims died on the scene.
HOOVER, AL
fox10phoenix.com

Bus, cars collide in west Phoenix – police investigating

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a bus and a couple of cars collided in west Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The crash happened near 83rd Avenue and I-10. It appears the bus involved is a city bus. No further details are available. Get breaking news alerts in the FREE...
PHOENIX, AZ

