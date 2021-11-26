Video: Train collides with car killing two elderly people

Two people have been killed in a Thanksgiving Day accident in Kansas involving a car and a train.The elderly victims, who are from the Kansas City area, were on their way to a Thanksgiving dinner with their son when the accident happened, according to KCTV5.An investigation into the accident is ongoing, which includes checking that the lights and bells were working at the railroad crossing.The incident happened around 6.30pm in rural Miami County, according to KCTV5.“The rural area is just south of W. 255th Street, east of 169 Highway. It is technically in Miami County. For general landmarks, it’s south...

