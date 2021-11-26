ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rwanda reinstates 24-hour quarantine for all foreign visitors over COVID-19 variant

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Rwanda will reinstate a mandatory 24-hour quarantine for all visitors arriving from Nov. 28 after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday.

“Following confirmation of a serious new #COVID19 variant detected in Southern Africa, @RwandaHealth is reinstating the obligatory 24-hour quarantine in designated hotels for all persons arriving into Rwanda, effective Sunday ... at noon,” it said on its Twitter account. Those who quarantine will do so at their own expense, it added.

Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
The Independent

Omicron: Netherlands detects 13 cases of new Covid variant from two South Africa flights

Thirteen cases of the new Covid variant omicron have been detected in the Netherlands after some 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa to Amsterdam tested positive for the virus.Authorities at Schipol airport had tested more than 600 passengers from the two flights that had arrived on Friday.The omicron variant was detected in more than a fifth of the cases, which is feared to be extremely contagious compared to other Covid-19 virus variations.While experts do not yet know much about it, the variant has been found to have 32 mutations in its spike protein.Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge...
The Independent

Covid variant Omicron keeps spreading with cases found in Australia

The new Omicron coronavirus variant is rapidly spreading around the world, with two cases detected in Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions.Health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday evening had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Both people were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and in quarantine, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from southern Africa were also in 14 days of hotel quarantine, while around 260 other passengers and aircrew have been directed to isolate.The Australian...
soyacincau.com

B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant: Mandatory 14-day quarantine for Malaysians and residents returning from seven African nations

The Ministry of Health (MoH) today announced it is monitoring the B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, a new mutation of the coronavirus with 32, or double the amount of spike proteins within the currently dominant Delta variant. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, during a press conference today, explained how the incubation period, typical...
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
MedicalXpress

Japan to require 10-day quarantine over variant

Japan said Friday it will require a 10-day quarantine period for travellers arriving from six countries after the discovery in South Africa of a new COVID-19 variant. From Saturday, Tokyo will ask travellers coming from South Africa and neighbouring Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana to stay at designated facilities on arrival.
The Jewish Press

Foreign Tourists Again Barred, Due to New COVID-19 ‘Omicron’ Variant

A bare few weeks after Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourism, the Coronavirus Cabinet has again slammed the gates shut. The government issued a new ban on incoming tourism after the discovery of five cases of the new, “highly transmissible” Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country. In addition to...
tucsonpost.com

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over Covid-19 variant: PM Kishida

Tokyo [Japan], November 29 (ANI): Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said that the easing of entry rules for foreigners introduced earlier this month is being cancelled and the border ban is being reinstated in order to prevent the spread of new COVID strain Omicron. "We are banning the...
travelworldnews.com

Rwanda Reinstates Mandatory Quarantine in Designated Hotels While Waiting for PCR Results Upon Arrival

Effective immediately, all international travelers arriving in Rwanda need to quarantine at designated hotels while waiting for airport-administered PCR test results, regardless of vaccination status. Also effective immediately, all travel between Rwanda and Southern African countries has been banned. The countries subject to this ban are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. These changes to Rwanda’s COVID-19 protocol come amid the Omicron variant’s spread.
TravelPulse

Rwanda Updates COVID-19 Entry Protocols

The Republic of Rwanda updated its COVID-19 entry protocols following the news and spread of the Omicron variant, effective immediately. All international travelers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, traveling to Rwanda must quarantine at a designated hotel after testing upon arrival. All travel between Rwanda and countries in southern Africa, including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
