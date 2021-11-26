ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GFL Environmental Hints At Strong 2022 Growth

By Donovan Jones
 4 days ago
GFL Environmental (GFL) went public in March 2020, raising $2.2 billion in gross proceeds from the sale of $75 million subordinate voting shares at a price of $19.00 per share. The firm is a large environmental services company serving Canada and the United States with diversified waste collection services....

