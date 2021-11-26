ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany to push for ‘United States of Europe’ in overhaul of foreign policy

By Justin Huggler
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany is set to press for a federal European Union after Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party was named as foreign minister in the incoming government. Ms Baerbock, a noted Europhile, will preside over a foreign policy that is being described as a blueprint for a “United States of...

