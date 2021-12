Giving Tuesday is a global annual event started in 2012 to remind individuals that doing something good to help others contributes to a betterment of our communities. We do good things to make our world a better place. We do good things to bring joy those less fortunate than ourselves. We donate funds to causes we believe are doing good for our neighbors and communities. So tomorrow, Giving Tuesday, is a perfect time to look into your heart and soul and contribute to a cause that means something to you and your beliefs and values.

