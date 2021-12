One of the most awaited features by users arrives on WhatsApp. Soon the new application update that will allow greater customization. Whatsapp it is certainly the most famous messaging application in the world. Indeed they are over 2 billion users active within the service of Half. Soon a new update will revolutionize the app and allow users more customization. I am coming to WhatsApp the personalized stickers. In fact, to date the “stickers” to be used in chat had to be made through the use of other apps, but soon this one function will become internal.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO