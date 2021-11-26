ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies after car hit by falling tree

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

It comes as the Met Office issued a warning for strong winds as Storm Arwen arrives in the UK.

A weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland throughout Friday and until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 60mph predicted.

Ferry sailings from Belfast and Larne ports have been cancelled on Friday, as has the Ballycastle to Rathlin Island ferry.

